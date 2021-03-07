News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lotus' £1.7m hypercar made in Norfolk set for tour of Middle East

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:12 PM March 7, 2021   
The Lotus Evija will be built in Hethel, Norfolk, where the famous car maufacturer has had its HQ

The Lotus Evija hypercar built in Norfolk

The world's first purely electric hypercar - made by Lotus in Norfolk - is set to tour the Middle East. 

The Lotus Evija, which costs an eye-watering £1.7m, is to be exhibited in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain over the course of March. 

"We look at what other competitors are doing and we judge what's best, but we find a way of doing th

The Lotus Evija hypercar built in Norfolk

Built at the company's HQ in Hethel, near Wymondham, the all-electric monster can go from 0-60mph in under three seconds and is said to reach a top speed of more than 200mph. 

The Evija, pronounced 'E-vi-ya', previously visited the Middle East in 2019 as part of a world tour that included North America, Japan and China.

Opportunities to see the Evija curtailed in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is set to star as centrepiece at the opening of the carmaker's new showroom in Dubai.

The all-new Lotus showroom in Dubai, where the Evija will be exhibited

The all-new Lotus showroom in Dubai, where the Evija will be exhibited

The two-door, of which just 130 have been made, will also be shown at the Lotus showroom in Abu Dhabi and the all-new facility in Bahrain.

You may also want to watch:

Hypercars are defined in the motoring world as top-tier supercars which push the boundaries of speed, price and performance. 

The new Lotus hypercar will costs an eye-watering £1.7m

The Lotus Evija hypercar built in Norfolk


