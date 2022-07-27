Pioneering partnership could involve Lotus in driverless revolution

Lotus Engineering has teamed up with a Swiss-based invention firm in a move to help revolutionise how we travel, including exploring driverless technology.

The partnership sees the Hethel-based sports car manufacturer using its state-of-the-art technology to create prototypes of ground-breaking ideas that have been developed by Iprova.

Although open to all types of inventions, a spokesman for Lotus Engineering said that the firm envisions it will mainly be working with concepts within the transport sector.

The spokesman said the range of projects it will work on includes everything from e-scooters to driverless trucks.

Mark Stringer, commercial director at Lotus Engineering, said: “Just as there is a need for invention, there is also a need for implementation – to develop proof-of-concept prototypes and then engineer products.

"This is what Lotus Engineering provides.

"Our own technical services range from design and concept engineering through to full-scale industrialisation, attribute development and even manufacturing.

"This partnership with Iprova means we can better support our clients throughout the product development process, aiding collaboration and ingenuity right from the very start.”

Iprova uses artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technology to help businesses and individuals with a new idea to develop their concepts into fully-fledged inventions.

Julian Nolan, CEO of Iprova, said: “Lotus leads the world in driving dynamics and engagement by enabling the driver to sense feedback from the road.

"Our invention platform, Invention Studio, transforms the process of invention by enabling engineers and scientists to sense inventive signals as they occur, in real time, even if they are very distant to the target invention area.

"This enables sector-defining inventions to be created with great speed and efficiency.

"There are no prizes for coming second in the race to invent and implement and, for this reason, partnering with Lotus Engineering makes perfect sense.

"Together we are able to invent and implement faster, minimising the time from opportunity identification through to product launch.”

Lotus has embraced pioneering technology within its own vehicles by becoming the first major sports car manufacturer to go fully electric.

The firm is looking to make the switch next year, which will see it leading the shift towards electric vehicles.