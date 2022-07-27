News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Pioneering partnership could involve Lotus in driverless revolution

person

Derin Clark

Published: 4:01 PM July 27, 2022
Cars ready at the Lotus factory at Hethel.

Lotus has backed the Eastern Powerhouse set-up. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lotus Engineering has teamed up with a Swiss-based invention firm in a move to help revolutionise how we travel, including exploring driverless technology.

The partnership sees the Hethel-based sports car manufacturer using its state-of-the-art technology to create prototypes of ground-breaking ideas that have been developed by Iprova. 

Although open to all types of inventions, a spokesman for Lotus Engineering said that the firm envisions it will mainly be working with concepts within the transport sector. 

The spokesman said the range of projects it will work on includes everything from e-scooters to driverless trucks. 

Phil Catton (left), partnerships manager at Iprova with Mark Stringer, commercial director at Lotus Engineering

Phil Catton (left), partnerships manager at Iprova with Mark Stringer, commercial director at Lotus Engineering - Credit: JAROWAN POWER

Mark Stringer, commercial director at Lotus Engineering, said: “Just as there is a need for invention, there is also a need for implementation – to develop proof-of-concept prototypes and then engineer products.

"This is what Lotus Engineering provides.

"Our own technical services range from design and concept engineering through to full-scale industrialisation, attribute development and even manufacturing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town
  3. 3 Watchdog finds Norfolk 'inadequate' at preventing fires in critical report
  1. 4 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  2. 5 'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction
  3. 6 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
  4. 7 7 cheap or free events to look forward to in Norfolk in August
  5. 8 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
  6. 9 Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave
  7. 10 Tory leadership debate cancelled after host faints on air

"This partnership with Iprova means we can better support our clients throughout the product development process, aiding collaboration and ingenuity right from the very start.”

Iprova uses artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technology to help businesses and individuals with a new idea to develop their concepts into fully-fledged inventions. 

Julian Nolan, CEO of Iprova, said: “Lotus leads the world in driving dynamics and engagement by enabling the driver to sense feedback from the road.

"Our invention platform, Invention Studio, transforms the process of invention by enabling engineers and scientists to sense inventive signals as they occur, in real time, even if they are very distant to the target invention area.

"This enables sector-defining inventions to be created with great speed and efficiency.

"There are no prizes for coming second in the race to invent and implement and, for this reason, partnering with Lotus Engineering makes perfect sense.

"Together we are able to invent and implement faster, minimising the time from opportunity identification through to product launch.”

Mark Stringer has been appointed as commercial director of Lotus Engineering

Mark Stringer, commercial director of Lotus Engineering, said the partnership with Iprova means they can better support their clients - Credit: Lotus

Lotus has embraced pioneering technology within its own vehicles by becoming the first major sports car manufacturer to go fully electric. 

The firm is looking to make the switch next year, which will see it leading the shift towards electric vehicles. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Ross Kincaid, Elena Kuznetsova, Jacob Oddy and David Lovett from the Honingham Buck.

Food and Drink

The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_wroxham_fire_jul22

Norfolk Live News

Wroxham Barns closes due to blaze at field in Hoveton

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, Lond

Latitude Festival

Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon