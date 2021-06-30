Team GB hoping to ride new Lotus-engineered bike to Olympic gold

Video

Published: 6:00 AM June 30, 2021

Ed Clancy OBE of Team GB with the new Hope\Lotus track bike for British Cycling. Manchester Velodrome. - Credit: JAMES CHEADLE

Not many businesses can claim to be behind a Formula One winning team, a Tour de France yellow jersey, and an Olympic gold medal.

And yet Norfolk's supercar manufacturer Lotus is looking to make history once again with the launch of its latest track bike, in collaboration with cycle manufacturer Hope.

The revolutionary cycles will be used by the Team GB cycling team in just under a month's time at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chris Boardman during his World Record breaking ride in the first round of the Individual Pursuit on the first day of the World Track Cycling Championships in Manchester in 1996 on board the Lotus 108. Photo John Giles.PA. - Credit: PA

In a newly-released video ahead of the opening of the games on July 28, the team discussed training on the cycles.

Jack Carlin of Team GB said: "There's been a lot of good feedback and people saying 'Wow that's an amazing looking bike', and I think the prestige that Lotus have brought from the old bike means that everyone knows it's going to perform well and do the job."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Carlin is referring to the Lotus Type 108 - also known as the LotusSport Pursuit Bicycle – which carried Chris Boardman to Olympic glory at the Barcelona games in 1992.

Boardman was also on board the Lotus 110 when he took home the yellow jersey in the Tour De France prologues in 1994.

Chris Boardman at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in Spain. - Credit: John Giles/PA Archive/PA Images

The return to track bikes after almost three decades comes in collaboration with Lancashire-based Hope Technologies and engineers Renishaw.

The bike has been designed with optimising the aerodynamics of the rider and cycle in mind; the position of the forks means they’re directly in front of the rider’s knees, helping air to flow around the rider.

Building the Lotus 108 in 1992. - Credit: Archant Archives

The seat stays at the rear of the bike, also wider than usual, assist with the reattachment of that air to create the best possible profile for the bike and rider together.

The Hethel-based company also designed two sets of handlebars - sprint and pursuit - which are integrated into the front of each bike.

The components are made up predominantly of titanium and aluminium, both 3D-printed, as well as carbon fibre.

Les Hill and Mark Halsey work on the Lotus 108 in 1992 - Credit: Archant Archives

Team GB's Katie Archibald added: "When I speak to people in the business they seem really excited when I say I'm going to be riding a Lotus."

Lotus senior development engineer Rudy Thomann and cyclist Shaun Wallace with the Lotus bike in 1992 - Credit: Archant Archives

The Lotus 110 bike, made in Hethel. Picture: Jamie Honeywood



