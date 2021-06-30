Video
Team GB hoping to ride new Lotus-engineered bike to Olympic gold
Not many businesses can claim to be behind a Formula One winning team, a Tour de France yellow jersey, and an Olympic gold medal.
And yet Norfolk's supercar manufacturer Lotus is looking to make history once again with the launch of its latest track bike, in collaboration with cycle manufacturer Hope.
The revolutionary cycles will be used by the Team GB cycling team in just under a month's time at the Tokyo Olympics.
In a newly-released video ahead of the opening of the games on July 28, the team discussed training on the cycles.
Jack Carlin of Team GB said: "There's been a lot of good feedback and people saying 'Wow that's an amazing looking bike', and I think the prestige that Lotus have brought from the old bike means that everyone knows it's going to perform well and do the job."
Mr Carlin is referring to the Lotus Type 108 - also known as the LotusSport Pursuit Bicycle – which carried Chris Boardman to Olympic glory at the Barcelona games in 1992.
Boardman was also on board the Lotus 110 when he took home the yellow jersey in the Tour De France prologues in 1994.
The return to track bikes after almost three decades comes in collaboration with Lancashire-based Hope Technologies and engineers Renishaw.
The bike has been designed with optimising the aerodynamics of the rider and cycle in mind; the position of the forks means they’re directly in front of the rider’s knees, helping air to flow around the rider.
The seat stays at the rear of the bike, also wider than usual, assist with the reattachment of that air to create the best possible profile for the bike and rider together.
The Hethel-based company also designed two sets of handlebars - sprint and pursuit - which are integrated into the front of each bike.
The components are made up predominantly of titanium and aluminium, both 3D-printed, as well as carbon fibre.
Team GB's Katie Archibald added: "When I speak to people in the business they seem really excited when I say I'm going to be riding a Lotus."