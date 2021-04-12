Mamas & Papas opens new Norwich store

Published: 1:16 PM April 12, 2021

The new Mamas & Papas store at Longwater Retail Park, Costessey. - Credit: Mamas & Papas

A national nursery store chain has opened its newest store near Norwich.

Mamas & Papas welcomed its first customers to Longwater Retail Park in Costessey on Monday.

The opening date was timed to coincide with the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, with 'non-essential' retail stores now allowed to reopen.

Staff handed out goodie bags to the first 50 customers to visit the 2,000 sq ft store to mark the occasion.

The new Mamas & Papas store at Longwater Retail Park, Costessey. - Credit: Mamas & Papas

Chief operating officer Nathan Williams said: "It’s been a challenging year for retail, so it’s great to be opening a new space.

“The concession will provide Norwich’s parenting community with the quality products and services they’ve come to expect from Mamas & Papas.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the first customers through the doors, and to supporting all new and expectant parents through the journey ahead.”