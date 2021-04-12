Mamas & Papas opens new Norwich store
- Credit: Mamas & Papas
A national nursery store chain has opened its newest store near Norwich.
Mamas & Papas welcomed its first customers to Longwater Retail Park in Costessey on Monday.
The opening date was timed to coincide with the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, with 'non-essential' retail stores now allowed to reopen.
Staff handed out goodie bags to the first 50 customers to visit the 2,000 sq ft store to mark the occasion.
Chief operating officer Nathan Williams said: "It’s been a challenging year for retail, so it’s great to be opening a new space.
You may also want to watch:
“The concession will provide Norwich’s parenting community with the quality products and services they’ve come to expect from Mamas & Papas.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming the first customers through the doors, and to supporting all new and expectant parents through the journey ahead.”
Most Read
- 1 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
- 2 People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening
- 3 Woman found dead in country park is named
- 4 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
- 5 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
- 6 Prince Philip memorial erected in town park just a day after his death
- 7 Giant Wheel soon to be 'operational' on popular seafront
- 8 Investigations continuing after drugs seized during police raid
- 9 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
- 10 'You get relegated playing the Norwich way' - Old boy Bruce on Magpies' sorry plight