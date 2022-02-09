Holiday park's expansion rejected after eco fears raised

Councillors have defied the recommendation of their own planning officers by rejecting a proposal for a holiday park expansion in west Norfolk.

The owners of Long Acres Holiday Park, in Heacham, near Hunstanton, had applied for permission from West Norfolk Borough Council to expand their site by 4.2 acres to the east, without increasing the permitted maximum of 155 caravans across the site as a whole.

But the idea proved controversial at a Tuesday meeting of the authority’s planning committee, with independent member Sandra Squires saying that she was struck by concerns raised by the RSPB and Norfolk Wildlife Trust about the impact on nearby protected species like beach nesting birds and turtle doves.

Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group. - Credit: Norfolk Independent Group

An officer pointed out that Natural England (NE) - which is recognised by the planning system as a more authoritative consultee - had raised no objection to the plan, and that NE's comments took account of fuller information about the scheme’s ecological impact, which was only published after the RSPB and NWT had made their comments.

Councillors agreed however that the application would still be contrary to Heacham’s emerging Neighbourhood Plan, and voted to reject the proposal.

