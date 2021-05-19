Published: 1:19 PM May 19, 2021

A perfect plaice to work and live: Loddon Plaice fish and chip shop is for sale. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

A Norfolk high street fish and chip shop is for sale for £475,000 with newly renovated owner's accommodation included.

Frying tonight: Loddon Plaice is for sale - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

Loddon Plaice, High Street, Loddon, is for sale - and you can live there too as it includes the shop and also a three-bedroom owner's home in a Grade II listed property.

Agent Everett, Masson & Furby said: "If you are looking for a solid business with plenty of scope to grow which also has the benefit of a newly renovated family sized home then this one could be for you.

"This is an ideal opportunity for someone to be able to enjoy the benefits of running a business from home."

Plush owner's accommodation which is included in the sale of the fish and chip shop. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

Loddon Plaice is currently open two days a week, on Fridays and Saturdays. The agent said: "A mainstay of the town, this traditional fish and chip shop keeps its menu simple and its food tasty, catering for what people go to a good-old British fish and chip shop for.

"The owners operate the business on a limited basis of only two days per week yet are generating a turnover of around £2,000 per week.

"With the added benefit of low operating overheads there is clearly huge scope to increase turnover and profit further should a new owner wish by extending the opening hours and menu. Having been run by the current owners for over 10 years it is now only coming onto the market as the property is far greater in size than they now need."

In the shop is a seating area with a breakfast bar and behind the counter, all the equipment needed including a three-pan range and four fryers.

Outside, a large garden is included in the sale of the fish and chip shop. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

The owner's accommodation has been newly renovated and extended throughout and features an open-plan living/dining room/kitchen with bi-fold doors to the outside.

Upstairs is a mezzanine study area, three double bedrooms with an en-suite and a family bathroom.

Outside the garden has been updated too providing a paved area for dining with raised beds and lawn as well as parking and a range of outbuildings.