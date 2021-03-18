A year of lockdowns: The entrepreneurs who refused to be defeated

Published: 6:30 AM March 18, 2021

The team behind the Connaught Kitchen in the Golden Triangle which hopes to open this year.

Entrepreneurs who have launched a business during lockdown will go the distance and reap the rewards, an expert has said.

The past year has seen the economy suffer lockdown after lockdown, leaving people unsure where their next pay cheque will come from.

But it is the people with the mental resilience and optimism to start something new who can go the distance, said business motivator Cassandra Andrews.

She added: "I think if you can get through a year like this you can get through pretty much anything. I always say to clients that it's easy to manage people and assets when things are going well, it's far more difficult to do when they're not.

HR consultant and employee engagement specialist Cassandra Andrews.

"People who have launched a business during lockdown have showed they have a great mental resilience but also that they are risk adverse - which can often be a good thing in business.

"The other thing is this pandemic has allowed people who naturally may not want to launch a business because it might mean networking or being in the spotlight haven't needed to do that. Instead they can hold meetings and network via zoom which some people may find more comfortable."

But she added the fundamental shift which will give these businesses longevity is a focus on service.

"Serving is the new selling. During this pandemic it became clear that business had to change from the stand point of always trying to sell to looking at how they could support their clients and peers.

"That's what will give businesses the edge over competitors for years to come - that they've been established in a year where serving customer and user experience comes above sales."

The team behind Asian street food vendors Oishii have been run off their feet with takeaway orders out of their new kitchen - as well as preparing to open a new cafe.

Trying the Oishii menu in Norwich.

Oishii is run by Sam Bianco of the Hen House Kitchen, alongside a team of four comprising Lucy and Tom Hurrell alongside fellow husband and wife team Nina Gooda and Ed Stenner.

The Hurrells, Ms Gooda and Mr Stenner are also ramping up plans to open their new site in Norwich's Golden Triangle, The Connaught Kitchen, on April 14.

Mrs Hurrell said: "It's been absolutely brilliant. We've seen such a good response to Oishii since we opened last year with regular customers coming back week after week - we can't believe it.

Food by Oishii in Norwich's Chambers Cocktail Company.

"We're currently doing takeaway out of The Earlham but when that reopens we'll be doing the food there too - including brunch - which is incredibly exciting. So alongside the food we're doing we're also putting together a new menu and launching some new dishes."

However managing one busy business is a task in itself - Mrs Hurrell is also keeping her fingers crossed for a successful launch of the team's cafe.

She said: "We've never done anything like this before - it's a completely new venture. We've all had food trucks and food businesses, my husband worked as a chef for 20 years, but we've never had a site like this before which is a bit nerve wracking.

"We're optimistic though. We've taken delivery of our coffee machine which is one of the biggest investments you make because we really want to be known for a great cup of coffee.

"We also have some ideas about supper clubs and getting an alcohol license to go with the planning permission for decking outside the cafe. We'd like to offer something for everyone whether it's coffee and cake or drinks and tapas after work.

"We're hoping to open on April 14 with coffee and cake - and then we can add new things as we go. We really want to be a part of the community and so far the response has been great - people are always popping in and asking when we'll be opening."

Meanwhile at King's Lynn-based general contractors Bespoke Norfolk Group, brand manager Charlotte Bushell said: "Construction has been largely unaffected by lockdowns apart from at the very first lockdown - after that the government kept construction and manufacturing open - I guess the uncertainty of it all more lies in our customer base - our customers are more afraid to spend than they were, they have their own job uncertainties and are more afraid to commit into a project that they can't complete on.

"We've had to be super adaptable with our project time scales to help customers out, and also manage expectations as the knock on impact of the original lockdown meant that some materials were taking longer to get to site."

Case study: SJG Foods

Former chef Simon Gray launched his bakery business having been furloughed in July last year.

Originally making bread and desserts for his friends and family Mr Gray began taking enquiries and is now providing wholesale supplies to ten shops as well as serving 15 regular customers.

Demand has got so high he is taking on a commercial kitchen with hopes to open a shop with a cafe or bistro in years to come.

Simon Gray, owner of SJG Foods - an Artisian breads and homemade desserts business.

He said: "When I started baking as a hobby I never in a million years thought it would become this.

"I always dreamed that I would work for myself and maybe have my own kitchen with a handful of covers outside but the support from customers has meant I'm one step closer to achieving that."

Mr Gray, who lives in Hemsby, is currently doing all the baking and delivering himself.

He said: "I would look at taking on a delivery driver but obviously that has HR implications. I do also like going out and seeing my customers and getting to know the people who are supporting me so much.

A selection of breads baked by SJG Foods.

"It's getting to the point now where I can think about taking a holiday - which up until now I just haven't done. I was worried that if I took a week off my clients would find another baker but I think we've built up enough loyalty now that customers are doing their food shops on certain days so they can buy my breads.

"It's funny that it's now my clients telling me I should take a holiday."