No slow down in local job market Norfolk recruitment specialists say

Recruitment specialists are confident that the local job market remains strong despite easing nationally.

Across the UK bosses are starting to slow down their hiring due to growing fears of a recession, business advisory firm BDO found.

In Norfolk, however, many firms are still recruiting at the same levels, with Rebecca Headden, co-owner of Norwich recruitment agency R13, saying there "is still a shortage of candidates in the market".

"From a local perspective within the commercial arena in which we operate, we haven’t seen a slow down at this point with companies recruiting," said Ms Headden.

"There is still a shortage of candidates in the market and competition from companies to secure those people to join them."

Hospitality recruitment also remains strong said Rob Spillings from recruitment specialists Bread Hospitality.

He said: "From our perspective, we're not seeing an easing up on taking good people on.

"It is still a very vibrant market and the industry is very active.

"Hospitality is looking ahead to the long term - we've got the festive period coming up and the industry is building up for next year."

Despite the optimism, both Ms Headden and Mr Spillings said that firms are aware of the economic climate and many are waiting to see what the government will announce in the mini budget due next week.

"The economic shift feels very different from a recruitment perspective than what we have seen previously," said Ms Headden.

"There continues to be a bias towards more vacancies than people to fill them.

"So, while in some reports we are hearing of reduced spend from consumers at retailers, within the wider business climate there appears to be lesser impact right now."

She added: "I think the key theme this has led to is an element of uncertainty, also impacted by the changes in government and subsequent policies.

"Employers are perhaps more tentative, but we are supporting them with how to shape job roles to achieve the most from the people they hire."

Mr Spillings said that there was an easing of hiring at the moment, but highlighted that this was normal for this time of year.

"There's always a little break at this time of year, which has been exasperated by economic climate," he said.

"We're waiting to hear further announcements from the government about what support they will offer.

He added: "We are really positive about the job market.

"A lot of businesses are very actively looking to take people on."