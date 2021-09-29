Meet lockdown food firms who grasped opportunities in a crisis

Gallery

Published: 6:37 PM September 29, 2021

Sisters Khalila, Shifa and Thorayya Mears, co-owners of Oichi Kombucha, at the Local Flavours 2021 event at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Danielle Booden

Courageous food and drink firms which launched during lockdown took centre stage as an industry trade show made its long-awaited comeback.

The Local Flavours event returned to the Norfolk Showground arena for the first time in two years due to the challenges of the pandemic.

Bakers, brewers, distillers, butchers, and ice cream-makers were among the Norfolk artisans pitching their products to potential buyers.

And some were forged during the desperate days of the first lockdown - determined to create an opportunity from the crisis.

Sisters Shifa, Thorayya and Khalila Mears run a company named Oichi, making "kombucha" fermented teas at Sprowston Lodge in Rackheath.

When the idea emerged at the start of 2020, the original business plan was to supply bars, cafes and restaurants - but they had to change tack after the hospitality industry crashed.

"My sisters and I really wanted to start something together," said Shifa, 42.

"We felt there was a real opening at cafes, restaurants and bars because there is a real lack of healthy, non-alcoholic drinks

"Then lockdown happened just when we were about to launch and all those places closed - but we were not going to let it slip.

"We launched a home delivery service instead and it was a really lovely thing to be out meeting people and delivering fresh kombucha.

"Now we are ready to go back to our first business plan of the wholesale market. You just have to go with the flow and find a way."

Thorayya, 41, said she was doubly determined to make the business a success, having recently completed treatment for cancer.

"When those big things happen, it makes you reassess your life and think what you want to do," she said. "We wanted it to be something worthwhile, and I love spending time with my sisters."

Katrina Ajomale (right), director of Crumpetorium with assistant cook Emily Walker at the Local Flavours 2021 event at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Danielle Booden

Another Norwich firm which succeeded in adversity was Crumpetorium, which makes flavoured artisan crumpets from its base on St George's Street.

Former graphic designer Kat Ajomale said the firm was launched in March 2020, mailing crumpets to farm shops and customers around the UK.

"Lockdown was definitely a silver lining," she said.

"It was great time to throw yourself into a new business. Without that happening people would not have taken the risk of quitting their jobs and starting something new.

"It opened up a whole new channel for gifts to cheer people up."

