East Anglian marketing agencies finalists for European awards

Crafted has been named a finalist at European digital marketing awards (left to right, Kegan Cardozo, Gary Wiles) - Credit: Crafted

Two East Anglian businesses have beaten digital marketing agencies from across Europe to be shortlisted for the European 2022 Search Awards.

Crafted and Escaping Gravity have been named as finalists within seven different categories in total.

The European 2022 Search Awards aim to highlight and celebrate the best digital marketing agencies from 44 countries across the continent.

Both Crafted and Escaping Gravity, which are based in Ipswich, Suffolk, will be up against competition from throughout Europe at the finals next month.

Crafted employees working on a digital marketing campaign - Credit: Crafted

Escaping Gravity has been nominated for best use of search - retail, best use of search - B2B, best use of content marketing, and best small SEO agency.

Meanwhile, Crafted has been shortlisted in three categories: best use of search - third sector/not for profit, best large PPC agency, and best large integrated search agency.

Sam Manning, head of marketing at Crafted, said that being named within the best large integrated search agency category "means we're among the top 10 agencies in Europe, which is great for us."

He added that it was great "having an agency of this calibre in the region" which has been "recognised on a European stage".

Mr Manning continued: "Traditionally that would have been something that London agencies dominate the market for, so it’s great that we’ve got this in the region.

"We’ve got access to a lot of talented people and also what we’re finding nowadays is that people are less inclined in doing the London lifestyle, so to be able to have an alternative in the region means that you can still do that cutting edge work without having to trek into London is quite a draw and I think that’s partly why we see good success."