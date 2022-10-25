Local care homes struggling to recruit and retain workers

Staff shortages is the biggest concern affecting the region's care home providers, a recent gathering of the sector's leaders found.

During an event organised by East Anglian law firm Howes Percival, bosses within the assisted care industry said that the recruitment and retention of workers, including access to overseas employees, is a significant challenge.

The East Anglia Care Leaders Forum - Credit: Howes Percival

Former government minister for care and support, Sir Norman Lamb, also attended the East Anglia Care Leaders Forum which took place at Howes Percival's Norwich office earlier this month.

Mr Lamb, who was the Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk between 2001 and 2019, said that successive governments have not tackled issues in the sector head-on.

He also highlighted concerns highlighted in an open letter that appeared in the Times in September that raised concerns that "our hospital-centric model is no longer fit for purpose" and that "failing to act means failing citizens, patients and healthcare workers".

Oliver Pritchard, head of healthcare at Howes Percival, said that the event helped "raise awareness of the many serious challenges faced by care provides".

He added: "We saw this as a great opportunity to do just that and bring together local care sector leaders and industry experts to discuss shared concerns, exchange experiences and offer some practical guidance.

"It’s clear that the sector continues to navigate substantial challenges and we will continue to work with stakeholders across the industry to support them and champion the essential work that providers of care services do."