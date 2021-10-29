Promotion

Published: 8:45 AM October 29, 2021

The government’s marine and freshwater science experts, CEFAS, is based in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howe

Our region is home to hundreds of businesses working to improve how green energy is generated offshore.

Whether that involves next-generation turbines, hydrogen-powered boats, biofuel, welding techniques or radio systems, the East of England embodies the innovative spirit that drives offshore wind growth.

As well as generating greener power, the region’s mission is to build, operate and maintain infrastructure with fewer CO2 emissions.

This region’s commitment to making the industry more efficient, cost-effective and safe is demonstrated by organisations like The Welding Institute in Cambridge, which is leading the way in addressing offshore energy challenges.

Its Offshore Energy Technical Group focuses on developing offshore structures, pipelines, risers, process systems and subsea installations.

Its latest research and development focuses on the joints in turbine jackets and turbine structures to make them stronger and safer.

Electron beam and laser welding specialists Cambridge Vacuum Engineering (CVE) won the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) to develop electron beam welding technology, with Global Energy Group (GEG) supporting a trial at its planned offshore wind tower manufacturing plant in Scotland.

BT Group’s global research and development headquarters in Suffolk, which is the UK’s leading patent filer for artificial intelligence (AI) with 86 patent families, is presenting unique opportunities to deploy AI and machine learning in offshore wind operations and maintenance.

The UK’s leading technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy, ORE Catapult, has a base in Lowestoft at renewables hub OrbisEnergy and is working with businesses to support its work in offshore wind.

The first 10 companies in its unique Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) business improvement programme have been, or are about to be, awarded ‘granted' status, preparing them to bid for offshore renewable work.

The government’s marine and freshwater science experts, CEFAS, is also based in Lowestoft. And the region’s universities play a part with research and courses, including the energy engineering degree and masters programme at the University of East Anglia, and its pioneering School of Environmental Science and Climate Research at ClimateUEA.

In Suffolk, the University of Suffolk and Ipswich’s Adastral Park tech cluster of about 150 businesses are working together to achieve breakthrough innovations - Credit: Vismedia

Also in Suffolk, the University of Suffolk and Innovation Martlesham, located at BT’s Adastral Park in Ipswich, comprises more than 160 businesses working together to achieve breakthrough innovations.

Solutions to cut offshore emissions are a key industry target and Essex-based SEA-KIT International, designer and builder of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs), won funding to install an innovative PCB-based hydrogen fuel cell on its 12m USV Maxlimer.

It will demonstrate zero-emission maritime operations in partnership with Bramble Technology as part of the UK’s Clean Maritime Plan Strategy commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050.

Great Yarmouth-based NR Marine’s vessel carries crew to ScottishPower Renewables’ flagship East Anglia ONE windfarm using waste vegetable oil as biofuel.

The HVO30 fuel – made from 30% hydrogenated vegetable oil and a marine gas oil fuel blend – powers two NR Marine vessels.

Innovation grant support includes a partnership between Innovate UK EDGE and the Catapult Network to award up to £15,000 to high-growth SMEs to explore new ideas, access sector-specific advice and identify opportunities for research and development.

Offshore blade repair specialist Rotos 360 evolved the latest innovations to identify and repair damages, excessive wear and other potential issues that can affect wind-turbine blades at its King’s Lynn base before joining the James Fisher & Sons group and moving to the coast.

Rotos 360 technical director Simon Sanderson said developing new-to-market offshore repair techniques was intended to reduce the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) and ultimately the cost to consumers.

