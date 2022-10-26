Bank chief calls for more local electric vehicle charging points

A bank chief has called for the region to invest in better electric vehicle infrastructure to help meet demand as drivers move away from petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Hubbard, Lloyds Bank's east of England ambassador, said that there needs to be a significant increase in the number of electric charging points across Norfolk and Suffolk to avoid not being able to cope with the motoring revolution.

"In the most recent government data, we can see that the east of England had the largest percentage increase in rapid charging points – at 18.7pc – which corresponds to 82 new chargers between April and June this year," he said.

Matt Hubbard, Lloyds Bank's east of England ambassador - Credit: Lloyds Banking Group

"However, while we can celebrate the fact that we’re picking up the pace with installations, the fact remains that our region is still behind where it needs to be.

"In fact, experts tell us that an estimated 400,000 public charging points will be needed to charge the anticipated 20m electric vehicles on the roads across the UK by 2035.

"Currently there are 33,996 – and only 6pc of those are in the east of England."

Mr Hubbard added: "For our region’s business leaders, investing in an electric fleet will lead to reduced fuel consumption and result in lower service and maintenance costs.

"Electric fleets can also help organisations meet corporate social responsibility and carbon reduction targets, when used in conjunction with clean electricity.

"To make widespread use a reality though, policymakers must give individual drivers and businesses the confidence to make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle.

"Initiatives like the government’s EV Chargepoint Grant scheme, which provides funding of up to 75pc towards the cost of installing electric vehicle smart charge points at domestic properties across the UK, are a helpful step in the right direction."