Worried farmers should not fear Australia deal, says trade secretary

Published: 2:32 PM May 24, 2021

International trade secretary Liz Truss, also the MP for South West Norfolk, says farmers have 'nothing to fear' from a free trade deal with Australia - Credit: Chris Bishop

Trade secretary Liz Truss said farmers have "nothing to fear" from a deal with Australia which furious agricultural leaders claim will put UK beef and lamb producers in jeopardy.

Ms Truss, who is also the MP for South West Norfolk, added that farmers have an "awful lot to gain" from a free trade agreement with Australia, which the government hopes to secure ahead of next month's G7 summit in Cornwall.

However, ministers face a backlash from UK beef and lamb producers who fear the zero-tariffs, zero-quotas deal that the government in Canberra is demanding would see them undercut by cheaper Australian imports.

But Ms Truss said a deal with Australia was a first step towards joining the wider Trans-Pacific Partnership, unlocking the expanding Asia markets for British producers.

"British farmers have absolutely nothing to fear from this deal at all. In fact, we've got an awful lot to gain, particularly from the wider opportunities in the Asia Pacific area," she said.

"That's where demand for beef and lamb is expected to rise significantly over the next 10 years and we are gaining more access to those markets. This is where the big opportunities lie.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm absolutely confident the deal we strike will enable our farmers to compete successfully."

Officials have stressed that any changes to the tariff regime would be phased in over a period of up to 15 years, giving farmers time to adapt to the new trading conditions.

However, that has done little to allay the concerns of farmers.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has outlined key "unanswered questions" which it says the UK government must urgently answer regarding its future trade policy and the ongoing negotiations.

They include asking what "specific meaningful safeguards for domestic agriculture" will be included in free trade agreements, and how the government plans to continually review their impact, both when they are implemented and through their lifetime.

NFU president Minette Batters said: “We continue to maintain that a tariff-free trade deal with Australia will jeopardise our own farming industry and could cause the demise of many, many beef and sheep farms throughout the UK. This is true whether tariffs are dropped immediately or in 15 years’ time.

“We remain of the view that it is wholly irresponsible for government to sign a trade deal with no tariffs or quotas on sensitive products and which therefore undermines our own domestic economy and food production industry.”