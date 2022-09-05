Liz Truss must now prove she 'gets business', say firms

Business leaders are calling on Liz Truss to act quickly in providing support with energy bills, warning that "time is running out" for firms.

Many small companies across Norfolk and Suffolk are fighting for survival as they face an onslaught of high energy bills, falling consumer confidence and rising inflation.

Nova Fairbank, CEO of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, congratulated Ms Truss on being winning the Tory leadership election and becoming the new prime minister.

"She must now take immediate steps to support the economy," Ms Fairbank said. "The last few months have been difficult for everyone, time is running out and urgent action is needed to deal with the costs’ crisis.

“We believe the country has already entered a recession and that inflation will hit at least 14pc in the months ahead.

“Like households, firms have been telling us of unsustainable rises in their energy bills and how difficult it is to find new fixed term contracts to buffer against further price hikes.

“Unless the new prime minister addresses these problems head-on then the economy will drift further into dangerous waters and the outlook for both businesses and consumers will be bleak indeed."

Candy Richards from the Federation of Small Business, which represents firms in East Anglia, also called for Ms Truss to act quickly to provide support with energy bills.

She said: “Small firms are seeing bills soaring out of control – with no price cap in place, spiralling energy bills are pushing many to the brink.

"To address this, we need to see direct support on energy bills, similar to the energy support scheme for households, and a cut on VAT on energy bills."

Ms Richards added: "With around 15pc of small businesses saying they expect to shrink or close in the coming months – there is no time to waste in delivering this support."

Ms Truss has said that she will announce a support package to help businesses and consumers with energy bills within a week of taking office.

"There is talk of a government funded energy cap being announced this week," James Shipp, a partner at East Anglia accountancy firm Lovewell Blake said. "The first thing to note is whether this applies to businesses as well as households.

James Shipp, a partner at accountancy firm Lovewell Blake - Credit: lee blanchflower

"Currently the energy cap is domestic only and hence businesses are seeing enormous increases in their costs. Rolling out support measures to assist business too will be expensive but with many employers considering redundancies just so they can afford to pay energy bills, a review of this area is overdue."

Beyond providing support on energy bills, Mr Shipp said that Ms Truss' appointment as prime minister should help firms lower their tax bill.

He said: “From a business perspective there appears to be some good news for companies with a pledge to keep the rate of corporation tax at its current level of 19pc, effectively cancelling the policy announced by the then chancellor Rishi Sunak to increase the rate for larger companies to 25pc next April.

"The recently applied National Insurance increase is also set to be reversed, adding a little bit more into pay packets and to employers, who were impacted by a rise in Employers National Insurance.

“However, it is the impact of her measures to combat inflation, and most specifically energy costs, which will potentially have the biggest impact on employers and businesses as a whole."

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chambers of Commerce, also highlighted tax as a concern for firms and said that they are "looking to her to run the most business-friendly administration in recent times".

"This must be a government that seeks to practically support businesses during the kinds of exceptionally challenging conditions we are experiencing at the moment, but also one that allows firms to deliver their growth plans with a minimal level of input taxation and bureaucratic interference during more normal trading periods thereafter," he added.

“In the next week or so, therefore, it is vital that the new prime minister establishes beyond a shadow of a doubt that she ‘gets’ business."