Published: 9:44 AM April 17, 2021

Little Massingham Manor, for sale for £3.5m. - Credit: Savills

An 11-bedroom manor near King's Lynn that was transformed from a nunnery into a family mansion is for sale.

Little Massingham Manor is for sale. - Credit: Savills

Little Massingham Manor, Station Road, set in 63 acres with stables, paddocks, a separate cottage, parkland and woodland, comes with a premium price tag.

Little Massingham Manor, for sale - Credit: Savills

In fact, few houses which aren't part of a larger country estate or farm, have come on the market for more than £3m in Norfolk. Appletree House, Brancaster, remains one of the highest, marketed for £3.95m. It sold last year.

Little Massingham Manor comes with an illustrious history. It was built in 1907 by an American Harley Street surgeon who decided to retire to the area.

Little Massingham Manor - Credit: Savills

After his death in 1916 and that of his son in 1919, his widow sold the property to Mr Dixon Spain, a gentleman farmer.

Agents Savills state: "The house remained a happy family home, much loved by friends and acquaintances.The family held many social events at the manor and were well known in west Norfolk."

During the Second World War, the manor was used by the RAF as an officers’ mess. Many well known pilots apparently stayed at the property.

In 1962 the Dixon Spains sold the property to a religious congregation of sisters and it became a religious retreat until the nuns sold the property in 2001.

After that it was acquired by the late John Buckman, a local entrepreneur and businessman who transformed it into a family home.

Mr Buckman sadly lost his battle with an aggressive brain tumour, aged just 54, in 2018. Since then colossal funds have been raised for charity in his name through the John Buckman Foundation.

Ben Rivett, Savills, said: "Little Massingham Manor is an impressive Arts & Crafts country house set in a splendid rural location approached by a long drive.

"The main house has a magnificent main reception hall and four beautifully proportioned main reception rooms. The bedroom accommodation is divided over two floors and situated in the grounds there is a separate three bedroom cottage."

The budget busting homes of Norfolk

Appletree House, Brancaster, one of the most expensive homes sold in Norfolk. - Credit: Sowerbys

Appletree House, Brancaster - £3.95m

Built in the 1920s for a colonel, its eye watering price tag was partly because of its location, with uninterrupted views over to the saltmarshes towards Brancaster golf club. Previous owners have been said to helicopter in because of its tucked away location.

Burnham Westgate Hall, one of the most expensive homes sold in Norfolk. - Credit: Sowerbys

Burnham Westgate Hall - marketed in 2011 for £7m, last year for £3.8m

A 15-bedroom house in Norfolk believed to have once been bought by Pirates of the Caribbean Hollywood Johnny Depp star finally sold after 81 viewings and 31 offers.

Hautbois Hall, one of the most expensive homes sold in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Hautbois Hall, near Coltishall - £2.2m. This Tudor mansion sold in 2019. It had been a popular wedding venue formerly owned by the Bayfield family.