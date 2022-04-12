Norwich-based firm to stock products in famous London store

A Norwich-based business owner is "excited" as she prepares to sell her products in a London department store.

Emma Watson, founder of Little Hotdog Watson which designs and manufactures children's hats and accessories, revealed she was "proud" to see her range stocked in the world-famous store.

She said: "I’m so excited - Selfridges is one of the most exciting, one of the most innovative department stores in the whole world and one of the most famous.

"It’s always been ahead of the curve in the terms of the brands it takes on, the way it approaches things, it is always looking forward.

"It’s always the shop when I go to London I want to go and have a look in and so it's definitely a very proud moment and I'm really excited to see the hats in such a well known store."

Ms Watson, who previously worked as a menswear buyer for high street stores, set-up the business in 2016 when she had her first child and couldn't find children's hats that fitted her daughter properly.

She added: "When I had my eldest daughter we went on our first family holiday. She was just three and a half months old and I thought it was going to be like Instagram, it would all be really beautiful with all these really nice moments.

"Actually the sun was really hot, the bugs were really biting and I couldn't find anything that really fitted her and stayed on her head. We ended up not really enjoying the holiday because I felt like I couldn't really protect her from all the elements.

"That was the idea for the business to create something to just enable us to be outside and have fun and not worry about her being unprotected or burnt or bitten."

Using her experience as a product development buyer, Ms Watson designed and manufactured children's hats and has since expanded the range to include sunglasses.

Although the business has grow, she said that her main goals for the company is "keeping it true to our values" and to continue encouraging families to enjoy the outdoors.