Breast milk posted from across the UK to unique Norfolk jewellery maker

A mother-of-two says her life has “completely changed” since her business making jewellery from women’s breast milk first launched a year ago.

So much so, Cat Warrington, from South Walsham, has now left her career in social work to focus on making her unique jewellery items.

But as well as creating a successful business, Mrs Warrington says it has also created a community of women who have been sharing their breastfeeding journeys.

She said: “It can be so difficult for people when they start breastfeeding.

“It can be sold to women as this very natural and easy thing, but unfortunately for me and some of my friends it wasn’t the case.

“There can be so many problems and a lot of mums put a lot of time and effort into it.

“I didn’t understand until I breast fed myself, but it's such a personal journey for every mum and it impacts them in different ways. It's just really special and a bond a mother creates with her child.

“A lot of people want to celebrate that, which is why they come to me.”

Liquid Jewels offers bespoke rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelet charms made from women’s breast milk which is sent to Mrs Warrington via the post.

The 31-year-old preserves and dries the milk which is then turned into a powder and mixed with resin - all made at her home.

Customers can also add different effects including an opal flake, glitter or pearl finish.

Since her launch last year, Mrs Warrington has added charms with personalised initials and birthstones to her collection – to make her jewellery even more personal to the wearer.

The mother to George, three and Florence, 17 months, says she also hopes to add key chains for supportive fathers to her collection in the near future.

“I had one woman who sent me her frozen milk from 18 years ago, which she had been keeping hold of,” said Mrs Warrington. “She knew she wanted to do something with it one day. That was lovely.

“It has been really nice to hear people's stories and make something so special for them.

"It's definitely not where I expected to be a year ago. But I am so happy, it also means we can spend more quality time as a family."