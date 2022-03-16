Complaint-hit seaside bar awaits licence review result

Andrew Hubbard, who is manager of Lily Mai's, Cromer is waiting to hear the result of a review into the premises licence

A north Norfolk bar hit with noise complaints over six years is waiting to hear the result of a review into its licence.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) held a hearing on Wednesday to decide whether to take action against Liy-Mai's, in Cromer, following complaints dating back to 2016.

Among the options open to councillors are to impose extra conditions on the business - which previously traded as Craft Burger - or even to revoke its licence.

Neighbours have complained that the music levels from the venue, on New Street, “shook pictures on the walls” and a council officer visiting the premises said the bass was so loud "it felt like getting punched in the stomach”.

Police say they have also responded to three incidents at the premises in the last two years. These involved a brawl, someone being threatened in the toilets and another person getting 'jumped' after leaving the bar.

Lily Mai's before the rebrand in 2021 - Credit: Archant

On Wednesday, Andrew Hubbard, the owner of Lily-Mai’s, addressed the noise and police concerns, arguing that some of them should be dismissed.

Mr Hubbard admitted “rules were broken" and he had taken a caution for breaching a legal notice about the noise “on the chin”.

The incident that led to the breach in October 2021 was due to a staff member holding a party while Mr Hubbard was on holiday. Mr Hubbard said the staff member has now been fired.

Addressing complaints, the bar owner said he has tried to work with neighbours but has been sworn at by multiple nearby residents.

Singling out one of the complainants, he accused them of having a “personal vendetta” against him and the business and had brought one of his staff to tears.

Mr Hubbard also argued that the brawl had been unrelated to Lily-Mai’s and was an overspill from another premises.

The licence review was heard at North Norfolk District Council - Credit: Archant

Addressing why he had been unable to provide CCTV to the police following the incident, he said this had been due to the building being “battered by the North Sea” which leads to outdoor cameras failing.

Mr Hubbard admitted to getting “quite heated” with the police but said they did not have a warrant, he was not a suspect and he did not wish to get involved.

He also argued that the other incidents were unrelated, with the ‘jumping’ happening several hours after someone had left the premises.

Chris Brooks, a licensing officer from the police, said there was an “inconsistency” with Lily-Mai’s providing CCTV.

The police requested a condition be added to the premises’ licence, which would mean Mr Hubbard has to keep footage for 28 days and ensure the system is working.

Mr Brooks said: “You provide CCTV often - when it suits - and you won’t provide it at other times and that’s we are asking for this to be added to your premises licence.”

David Pemberton, an environmental protection officer for NNDC, said he has “no interest” in shutting down the business but suggested extra licence conditions, including a reduction in hours and a set noise level.

Councillors will now make a decision about the licence within five days.

In his conclusion to the council, Mr Hubbard said: “We’ve got a very busy little business that we’ve built from the ground up.

“Me losing that business is not something that I want to happen.

“Me and my wife started the business six years ago, it’s now named after our daughter.

“I have made mistakes I hold my hands up to that. I have learnt from those mistakes.”