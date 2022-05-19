News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Beer from Lidl and vegan chocolates among items recalled over safety fears

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:44 AM May 19, 2022
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lidl is among the retailers which have recalled products due to fears products could pose a health hazard - Credit: Archant

A European beer and chocolate truffles are among the products that have been recalled by retailers over safety fears.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A Willy Wonka chocolate bar

A Willy Wonka chocolate bar - Credit: Archant

SP Wholesale which produces Wonka Bar chocolates has recalled this item due to the product containing almonds and nuts, which are not mentioned on the label.

This could pose a serious risk to people with nut allergies.

The 100g chocolate bars have been recalled and can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Product details

Batch number: 18121P

Best before: June 30, 2023

Batch number: 33421P

Best before: November 30, 2023

Parle Premium Rusk has been recalled due to the product containing milk

Parle Premium Rusk has been recalled due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

Asian Traders LTD has recalled its Parle Premium Rusk products over a labelling error which does not include the allergen milk (lactose).

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The products are sold at a number of specialty food stores and on Amazon, and can be returned for a full refund.

Product details

Batch code: PA ATL/3694

Best before: June 4, 2022

Lidl recalls Czech lager

Lidl has recalled its Starovice Czech Lager due to the presence of sulfur dioxide, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

Lidl has extended its recall of a popular Czech lager sold at its stores due to allergens not mentioned on the label.

Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% contains sulfur dioxide, which could pose a risk to people with sulfate allergies or sensitivities.

All best before dates up to and including December 23, 2022, have been recalled and can be returned for a full refund.

Product details

Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%

Pack size: 500 ml

Best-before dates: all dates up to and including December 23, 2022

Allergen: Sulphur dioxide

Liroy BV has recalled its GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour packs due to allergens not labelled.

Liroy BV has recalled its GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour packs due to allergens not labelled. - Credit: Trading Standards

A brand of instant noodles has been recalled due to health fears.

Liroy B.V. is recalling GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

It could therefore pose a risk to people with an allergy or sensitivity to milk.

Product details

GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour

Pack size: 110 g

Best-before dates: All dates

Pimlico Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles have been recalled

Pimlico Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles have been recalled due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Trading Standards

Pimlico Confectioners has recalled its Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles due to a labelling error.

The product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label, posing a risk to those with a milk allergy.

The products can be returned to the point of sale for a refund.

Product details

Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles

Pack size: 110 g

Lot number: 11823512000

Best-before date: December 16, 2022

