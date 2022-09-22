Thousands of Lidl workers could get pay rise of up to £2,000

Lidl will increase its hourly pay rates for all its store and warehouse workers from next week - Credit: PA

Supermarket giant Lidl will increase its hourly pay rates for all its store and warehouse workers from next week.

From October 1, the chain will increase entry-level rates from £10.10 to £10.90 an hour outside London and from £11.30 to £11.95 an hour within the M25.

Lidl has stores across Norfolk including in Dereham, Attleborough, King's Lynn, North Walsham, Cromer and Great Yarmouth.

There are also five Lidl stores in and around Norwich.

The company has said more than 23,500 employees across the country will get a pay rise, with a full-time worker earning around £2,000 more a year - which is part of a £39.5m investment.

The raise represents an increase of between 10pc and 14.5pc since this time last year and means that 40pc of hourly paid staff will be earning £12 an hour as a result of their length of service, said Lidl.

A nightshift premium will increase from £2 an hour to £3.

This is the second increase to pay rates that Lidl has introduced this year.

Chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: "We have introduced these rate increases to reflect the key role and tireless efforts of our incredible colleagues working in our 935 stores and 13 warehouses.

“The role that we as a discounter play in giving households access to good, affordable food cannot be underestimated, now more than ever.

“But the ongoing commitment and dedication of our colleagues in making it all possible for our customers cannot be underestimated either – our business simply would not run without them.”

It comes after the build of a new Lidl store was approved in Downham Market, off the A10 roundabout at Bexwell.

The firm says it will bring 40 new jobs to the town.

Lidl is also believed to be eyeing up another city site.

Earlier this year, it offered a cash bounty to anyone who can find the perfect location.