Promotion

Growing from a purpose-built studio to a town centre salon and opening a training academy, too. It's been a busy time for owner and lead technician Daysy Willow of Willows Cosmetics.

Fully beauty industry accredited and an insured qualified trainer, Daysy specialises in skin treatments and permanent make-up at her new salon in the heart of Oulton Broad. She's passionate about passing on her beauty and business knowledge.

"I offer complete beginner courses for those passionate about starting a lucrative career in permanent make up. I am forever evolving the academy, keeping my own training up to date with new techniques and equipment and also frequently adding more courses."

Daysy has not only moved into new premises and set up the accredited academy, but added specialised results-driven Hydro Facials using state-of-the-art machines, to her services.

She adds: "I created my own brand of candles and skin serums for my clients to create the experience for themselves at home too."

Daysy launched Willows Cosmetics three years ago, offering treatments in a home studio. Rather than despair during the Covid lockdowns, she developed her business.

"In lockdown I was unable to trade for over a year. I used this valuable time to create the Willows Cosmetics Academy - something that would have taken me a very long time if I was working," she says, adding that she created all her manuals and course content from scratch.

Lockdowns over, she launched the academy and moved her clinic: "Willows Cosmetics is now in the heart of Oulton Broad in a brand new clinic, offering more skin treatments and aesthetics treatments and is also now an accredited training academy.

"I hope to train many individuals to become successful and financially secure, providing them with 24/7 support from me at their mentor and becoming a name in the training world."

Daysy has expansion dreams, too: "I also want to open up Willows Cosmetics Clinic and Academy all across the UK and create a franchise. Having replica clinics that mimic mine in Oulton Broad is my dream!"

For more information call 01502 453441 or visit www.willowscosmetics.co.uk