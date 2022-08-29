Late payments putting added financial pressure on small businesses

Small businesses are owed thousands of pounds in late payments - adding financial pressure to those already facing soaring energy bills.

On average, independent companies are owed almost £22,700 in late payments for a month, data from accounting software Intuit QuickBooks shows.

In the East of England there are 156,495 small firms, accounting for 97pc of the region's private sector businesses, according to figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Business experts are warning that waiting longer than expected for even a small payment of a few hundred pounds could put some companies at risk of closure.

Liz Barclay, the government official tasked with changing the UK's 'poor' late payment culture, said: "The issue for a small business is a dispute over £300 may make the difference between keeping the lights on and going to the wall."

She added that waiting to be paid is a major cause of small business failure - as well as mental health problems among business owners.

Although companies are expected to pay most invoices within 30 days to their small suppliers, many big firms fall short and independent businesses are left with overdue invoices or are not being paid the full amount they are owed.

The financial pressures small businesses are facing could be exasperated in the coming months as firms are expecting their gas and electricity bills to skyrocket in the autumn.

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at Federation of Small Business - Credit: Candy Richards

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at the Federation of Small Businesses, has warned about the challenges independent companies are facing.

She said: “One of the big challenges for our local businesses is spiralling energy prices.

"There is no energy price cap in place for small businesses and many are being hit with energy bills that have risen by as much as 500pc, adding tens of thousands of pounds to the average bill.

“Worryingly, because of these increased costs, around 15pc of small businesses told us, in our latest Small Business Index Survey, that they expect to downsize or close all together."

Business organisations, including The Federation of Small Businesses and the British Chamber of Commerce, have called on the government to provide more support to companies struggling to cope with rising energy bills.