Diss beauty salon recognised in business awards
Staff at a beauty salon in Diss have been recognised for their work after picking up a prestigious award.
Lash Luscious in Diss won Eyelash Specialist of the Year at the Prestige Awards 2021, which celebrates small businesses excelling in their fields.
Owner Cassie Ayms set up the business in 2015 due to her passion for lash extensions and it soon grew into a beauty salon employing five staff.
She said: “I am extremely proud of my team and the hard work they put into making our salon a really special place.
"While our execution of services is extremely high the open plan layout means we can also create a fun and relaxing space for our customers, a place where our customers enjoy spending time and leaving feeling amazing.
"This award puts us as the best in Norfolk and we are thrilled that our small salon has been noticed by the wider beauty industry.”
