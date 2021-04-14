News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New beauty salon opens in city centre

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:59 AM April 14, 2021    Updated: 1:14 PM April 14, 2021
Taz's Beauty Bar has opened in Castle Quarter

Castle Quarter has fully reopened with a new beauty salon in its midst. 

Taz’s Beauty Bar, owned by Norwich beauty therapist Taz Ahmed, is a boutique salon offering a range of services including full face threading, full face and body waxing.

The site will also offer brow and lash tints, lash extensions, lash lifts, henna brows and microblading.

Ms Ahmed said: “My team is from Norwich and Castle Quarter has always been our ‘go to’ place for relaxing, leisure and retail therapy. We are really excited to be opening the first Taz’s Beauty Bar and providing our customers with excellent customer service.”

Taz's Beauty Bar in the Castle Quarter

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We are pleased to welcome Taz and her team to Castle Quarter as we welcome back shoppers to favourite stores such as TK Maxx, Tiger and The Entertainer. Pure Gym has also reopened which we know will be good news for its members.”

“We are keeping our fingers tightly crossed that our leisure tenants, including Vue cinema, Superbowl UK and Boom Battle Bar, will be able to open on or around May 17, as lockdown continues to lift, and we look forward to a bright and busy summer. 

"While the Castle Quarter team are looking forward to welcoming back visitors and shoppers, each of our tenants will decide on their own re-opening date, subject to government guidelines,” he added.

