News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

190-year-old hardware store put up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:58 AM July 6, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM July 6, 2021
John and Julie Maskell (L to R) who own Larter and Ford in Diss with Carl Edwards and Julian Mason w

John and Julie Maskell sold Diss hardware store Larter and Ford to Carl Edwards (second from right) in 2013 - Credit: Archant

A hardware store established almost 200 years ago has been put up for sale for only the fourth time in its long and illustrious history. 

Larter and Ford, based on Market Hill in Diss, is available to interested buyers at a guide price of £125,000.

Larter and Ford in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Diss hardware store Larter and Ford is up for sale - Credit: Archant

The business, which also specialises in cookware and is considered by many to be a Diss institution, was founded way back in 1832 as Aldridge Bros.

It was gutted by a devastating fire in 1938, before being sold to Messrs Larter and Ford and reopening in 1940. 

In 1961, John and Julie Maskell took on the firm and remained in charge for more than five decades until 2013. 

They passed on the reins to Carl Edwards, who is set to retire after eight years at the helm. 

Larter and Ford in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Diss hardware store Larter and Ford is up for sale - Credit: Archant

Mr Edwards said he took pride in the company's heritage and, in particular, its emphasis on high-quality customer service. 

You may also want to watch:

“I’m proud to have been one of only a handful of custodians of this business, and that it continues to thrive after almost 200 years," he added.

"That’s because our customers come first. We know what our customers want when they come into the shop, and more often than not we have it in stock.

Most Read

  1. 1 Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  1. 4 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  2. 5 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid
  3. 6 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
  4. 7 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week
  5. 8 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
  6. 9 Plans for £40m feed mill in Norfolk village narrowly approved
  7. 10 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral

"That’s been particularly important since we reopened after the national lockdown. We’re seeing the return of ‘keep it local’ shopping.

Saucepan sets in Larter and Ford, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Diss hardware store Larter and Ford is up for sale - Credit: Archant

"We are so grateful to all our customers, old and new, whom we have helped - and who have helped us."

Larter and Ford continues to be renowned for being able to supply almost anything to anyone. 

Over the past 10 years it has evolved even further to offer a specialist dry cleaners, The Linen Press, making it the only shop in Diss with such a service. 

The business is being offered for sale by Chapman Chartered Surveyors, whose director, Oliver Chapman, sold it to Mr Edwards in 2013. 

Julian Mason (l to R) and Carl Edwards who have bought the Larter and Ford store in Diss from Julie

John and Julie Maskell sold Diss hardware store Larter and Ford to Carl Edwards (second from left) in 2013 - Credit: Archant

"I was very pleased to be asked by Carl to find a buyer for the business. He has run it well and delivered consistent results year-on-year.

"I’m confident we will find the right buyer and that the name Larter and Ford will live on."
 

Norfolk Live
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A1151 Norwich to Wroxham road close to junction with Back Lane

Norfolk Live

Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus