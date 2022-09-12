Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Retailers like Homebase and Waitrose have confirmed their closure on September 19 - Credit: IAN BURT

Retailers across the country are to shut their stores next Monday due to the Queen’s funeral.

Companies including Primark and John Lewis have confirmed they will shut all stores on Monday, September 19, which has been confirmed as a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

A Primark spokeswoman said: “Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on September 19 to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.”

Meanwhile, John Lewis confirmed that it will also shut all its stores as a mark of respect.

All Primark stores are closing for the funeral - Credit: Archant

Parent business The John Lewis Partnership said it will shut John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets all day for the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

He added that there may be “a very limited number of Waitrose stores” near the route of the funeral procession that will remain open to serve members of the public nearby.

He stressed that these shops would be closed during the funeral itself.

A spokesperson from Sainsbury's said: "All Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on September 19. This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

John Lewis is closing all department stores and most Waitrose stores - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

"Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items."

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The government guidance states: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Homebase has also said that its stores will close so that staff "can choose to mark (the Queen's) incredible life of service".

All Royal Mail postal services will be suspended.