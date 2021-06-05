News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Spectacular landmark' set for 16 apartments up for grabs

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:58 AM June 5, 2021   
Apartments in Hunstanton

An artists' impression of how the apartments will look. - Credit: BMD architects

A plot with planning for apartments and parking spaces is for sale with stunning sea views in a popular Norfolk resort.

Hunstanton, Norfolk

How the new-look apartments will look. - Credit: BMD architects

The site, in Seagate Road, Hunstanton, is 'a stone's throw away from the sea edge.'

Hunstanton, Norfolk

The land for sale - Credit: Sell Group

The planning is for 16 apartments, three commercial units and 17 parking spaces. Most of the new homes over five floors will have sea views.

The land is for sale for a price on application.

Agents, the Sell Group state: "When finished this building will be a spectacular landmark in Hunstanton with most apartments offering sea views."

Planning permission was granted in November 2020 from Kings Lynn & West Norfolk Council,.

"The land offers scope for more dwellings, or other such development on the site as well as possible alternative uses, subject to planning," added the agents.

Hunstanton, Norfolk

The land for sale - Credit: Sell Group

The land comprises a broadly square shaped parcel of land, next door to the local leisure centre and opposite the sea front. 

