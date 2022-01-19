Home away from home

Promotion

Oulton Broad is a picturesque suburb of Lowestoft in Suffolk where the Broadland meets the sea. The village is bordered by parkland, marinas and reed beds, and has a fantastic choice of activities, water sports, nightlife, restaurants and bars for visitors to explore.

Husband and wife Jacqueline and Neil Dobson provide serviced accommodation in Oulton Broad that is ideal for both short-term stays and for those working in the offshore energy industry.

At Bridge Apartments, guests can choose from a selection of one, two and three bedroom apartments in stylish modern accommodation with laundry facilities, free off-road parking and fully equipped kitchens.

“It's proper comfort – being able to cook for yourself and enjoy your own space,” says Neil. “The apartments were refurbished a year ago, so are all brand new. They're fully equipped right down to the last teaspoon – with cooking facilities, washing machines, Wi-Fi, smart TVs, bed linen, everything.”

The penthouse at Bridge Apartments can sleep up to 12 people, and each of the 19 apartments has a minimalist aesthetic with a focus on functional styling. The ambience at Lake View is more homely, with a focus on comfort and peace over function.

A view of Lake Lothing in Oulton Broad seen from Lake View Apartments - Credit: Happy Days Photography

Lake View has two rooms and a private garden. It is in a quiet location and the property enjoys spectacular panoramic views of Lake Lothing, which makes it just as popular with holidaymakers as those staying in Oulton Broad on business.

Nicholas Everitt Park is also nearby. “It is a glorious park for walks and you can also explore the harbour along the water’s edge,” says Jacqueline. “And it's only a short walk to the main waterfront and its cafés, bars, shops and restaurants.”

The apartments are close to local amenities including a convenience store with a cash machine, a Chinese takeaway, an Indian takeaway and a fish and chip shop.

Oulton Broad North train station and the bus terminal are also only five minutes away, which means guests can be in Lowestoft in seven minutes and Norwich in half an hour.

“Contractors love it here because it’s a great place to be,” says Jacqueline. “It really is a home away from home.”

Guests at Lake View and Bridge Apartments enjoy easy access to their room, which is ideal for those working regular shift patterns such as those in the energy industry.

“That means you don't have to meet anybody on site to enter,” says Jacqueline. “You can turn up whenever and let yourself in with coded access.”

This is also useful when considering Covid precautions, as key safe entry and separate entrances to all apartments ensure unnecessary mixing does not occur.

“We're very Covid conscious,” Jacqueline says. “Our guests’ health and safety is our priority, so our cleaning regime includes ventilation, sanitisation and regular check-ins. We also provide guests with cleaning supplies and staff interactions are carried out remotely.”

A bedroom at Lake View Apartments - Credit: Happy Days Photography

Further Covid precautions include the Track and Trace QR code, anti-bacterial hand sanitiser in all communal areas and professional cleaning between bookings including linen and laundry services. Rooms are also labelled once they have been sanitised to give guests peace of mind.

“One of our biggest contracts last year was for a boat crew that had to stay in their Covid bubbles even when they weren’t onboard, which we were able to accommodate,” says Neil.

Booking can be done via the website, email or phone. The apartments are also listed on Airbnb, booking.com and Trivago. Neil and Jacqueline encourage guests to get in touch directly to discuss special requirements or bulk booking, as they are happy to tailor to specific needs.

“For example, we have accommodated wind farm technicians that worked 15 nights on, 15 nights off. They stayed with us for 20 months in total. With us they didn’t have to find somewhere different to stay every two weeks. They just told us their shifts and we booked them in. Then they knew they had somewhere familiar to stay.”

Lake View Apartments is just as popular with holidaymakers as those staying in Oulton Broad on business, including those working in the energy sector - Credit: Happy Days Photography

Bookings are flexible which ensures a stress-free experience even when contracts are amended or extended. “If a guest’s contract overruns and they want to extend their stay with us, we are flexible,” Neil says. “They can either stay where they are or we can get them booked into another room.

“Many companies in the energy industry rent multiple properties for their crew. They have to furnish them and set up utilities. Once the contract ends, they have to cancel everything.

“We remove all the hassle,” says Neil. “Contractors can just walk in with their bag and a toothbrush.”

Call 01493 222472 for a tailored quote today.

For more information, please visit www.bridgeapartments.co.uk or www.compassacc.co.uk