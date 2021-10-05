Chinese restaurant to stop eat-in dining and focus on takeaways

Published: 4:02 PM October 5, 2021

Kowloon House in East Harling, formerly known as the Canton Chinese restaurant. - Credit: Google

The new owner of a restaurant in East Harling is looking to stop its eat-in service and focus solely on takeaways.

Yi Chan of Kowloon House on Market Street, formerly known as the Canton Chinese restaurant, has submitted an application to Breckland Council to remove its restaurant area to focus on providing takeaways.

A planning application submitted on behalf of the new owner has asked for the removal of a former restaurant area in the Grade II listed building and creation of separate self-contained dwelling and separate Chinese takeaway.

A design and access statement from the applicant's agent said: "Due to the Covid pandemic and other factors the new owner only wished to continue with a Chinese takeaway business using the existing kitchen, foyer and rear yard, and no longer requires the restaurant element."

The plans also involve the demolition and reconstruction of an external shed to provide a toilet for the use of the takeaway.

The statement also revealed that an enforcement notice had been issued to obtain permission for the change of use as the new owner was "unaware" no longer using the restaurant would require it.

No objections were raised with environmental health officers.