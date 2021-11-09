News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your chance to get behind the wheel of a bus as recruitment drive begins

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:42 PM November 9, 2021
One bus company is offering potential drivers the chance to get behind the wheel this weekend as it begins a recruitment push amid a national shortage drivers.

Konectbus will be offering test drives at its recruitment day at Costessey Park and Ride on Sunday, November 14, with aspiring drivers aged over 18 invited to learn more about the job and chat with existing employees.

The company is currently looking to fill several driving roles due to a national shortage caused by Brexit and the pandemic, with the only application requirements being a full clean car driver's licence and one year of driving experience.

Driver shortages have seen routes temporarily cancelled across the county and a shortage of stock in the shops, with haulage companies also struggling to attract drivers.

Previous experience on the buses is not required as the company operates its own training scheme which is provided free of charge.

David Burrows, training lead for Konectbus, said: “Our team will be on hand to talk to people throughout the day, offering advice and giving more background on what it’s like to work for Konectbus.

“We hope visitors will get a real sense of what it’s like to work for us –and to get a feel for what it is like to be behind the wheel of a bus.”

As well as teaching new staff how to drive the bus, the company also says it will put new drivers through the bus driving test, with training covering accessibility and customer services.

Those with existing bus driver's licences are also being encouraged to visit the company.

The firm is also looking to add more engineers and cleaners to its ranks to help keep wheels turning on its fleet.

Perks of working for the transport operator include free bus travel for you and your family and guaranteed minimum hours.

To find out more about Konectbus vacancies, visit: www.konectbus.co.uk/careers

