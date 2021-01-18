News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Bakery plea to shop local during third lockdown

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:54 PM January 18, 2021   
Knicat Bakery Ltd in Downham Market. Sally Gooding (left), Kelly Dent, Suzan Gooding-Lewis (centre),

Knicat Bakery Ltd in Downham Market. Sally Gooding (left), Kelly Dent, Susan Gooding-Lewis (centre), Carol McCumun, Janine McPherson. Picture taken January 2020. - Credit: Archant

The owner of a Norfolk bakery is asking people to support local shops which have gone "above and beyond" in serving their local communities during this time.

Susan Gooding-Lewis, manager of Knicat Bakery Ltd on Railway Road in Downham Market, is urging people to support local businesses and village shops as they continue to work throughout the third lockdown.

The bakery, which saw a rise in demand following the first lockdown, has remained open to provide food and essentials for people in the community.

Mrs Gooding-Lewis said: "We have thankfully worked through the two lockdowns, it has been physically and mentally hard for us all but I think this third wave will be the hardest.

"We are continuing to follow government guidelines and each week will will review our opening and closing times for now until hopefully the spread starts to slow down .

"Please support local and village shops through this third lockdown whom went above and beyond in your hour of need in lockdown one.

You may also want to watch:

"Also support your local markets in a safe and friendly environment."

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
  2. 2 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
  3. 3 Floral tributes left to driver killed in A148 crash
  1. 4 Driver escapes serious injury after 4x4 flips onto roof
  2. 5 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
  3. 6 'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow
  4. 7 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
  5. 8 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
  6. 9 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
  7. 10 IN PICTURES: The businesses still going strong in lockdown

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Drivers face non-essential travel fines after spate of snow crashes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus