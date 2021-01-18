Bakery plea to shop local during third lockdown

Published: 12:54 PM January 18, 2021

The owner of a Norfolk bakery is asking people to support local shops which have gone "above and beyond" in serving their local communities during this time.

Susan Gooding-Lewis, manager of Knicat Bakery Ltd on Railway Road in Downham Market, is urging people to support local businesses and village shops as they continue to work throughout the third lockdown.

The bakery, which saw a rise in demand following the first lockdown, has remained open to provide food and essentials for people in the community.

Mrs Gooding-Lewis said: "We have thankfully worked through the two lockdowns, it has been physically and mentally hard for us all but I think this third wave will be the hardest.

"We are continuing to follow government guidelines and each week will will review our opening and closing times for now until hopefully the spread starts to slow down .

"Please support local and village shops through this third lockdown whom went above and beyond in your hour of need in lockdown one.

"Also support your local markets in a safe and friendly environment."