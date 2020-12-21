Published: 10:17 AM December 21, 2020

Passenger flights out of Norwich Airport travelling to Amsterdam have been cancelled after the Dutch government imposed a flight ban on the UK.

KLM schedules regular flights between the two cities on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

However these have had to be postponed following news overnight that the Dutch government had banned inbound flights from the UK over concerns surrounding the new strain of the coronavirus - reportedly until January 1.

A spokeswoman for KLM, which runs the flights, said: "Due to the flight ban imposed by the Dutch government, KLM is currently flying from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom with passengers on board.

"From the UK to the Netherlands the flights are cargo-only.

You may also want to watch:

"The impact on the operations will be monitored.

"Passengers whose flights are cancelled will be informed.

"We advise passengers to keep an eye on the website and the app."

KLM did not confirm the number of passengers impacted by the news.

The Netherlands is just one of many countries which have now banned inbound flights from the UK.

Overnight France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland and Denmark have all said they will halt flights arriving from the UK.