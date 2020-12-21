KLM cancels flights out of Norwich Airport amid Dutch travel ban
- Credit: Archant
Passenger flights out of Norwich Airport travelling to Amsterdam have been cancelled after the Dutch government imposed a flight ban on the UK.
KLM schedules regular flights between the two cities on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
However these have had to be postponed following news overnight that the Dutch government had banned inbound flights from the UK over concerns surrounding the new strain of the coronavirus - reportedly until January 1.
A spokeswoman for KLM, which runs the flights, said: "Due to the flight ban imposed by the Dutch government, KLM is currently flying from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom with passengers on board.
"From the UK to the Netherlands the flights are cargo-only.
You may also want to watch:
"The impact on the operations will be monitored.
"Passengers whose flights are cancelled will be informed.
Most Read
- 1 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
- 2 320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field
- 3 Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over
- 4 William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event
- 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
- 6 Hospital's plea as number of Covid patients nears double first peak figure
- 7 Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women
- 8 First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed
- 9 Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement
"We advise passengers to keep an eye on the website and the app."
KLM did not confirm the number of passengers impacted by the news.
The Netherlands is just one of many countries which have now banned inbound flights from the UK.
Overnight France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland and Denmark have all said they will halt flights arriving from the UK.