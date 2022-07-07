KLM warns passengers to expect more flight cancellations this summer

Travellers flying from Norwich Airport with KLM this summer have been warned by the airline that it expects to make further cancellations to services.

The company said that staff shortages at its hub at Schiphol Airport, in Amsterdam, meant it was likely to scrap a number of flights during July and August.

The airline offers scheduled services between the airport and Norfolk - with many local travellers using Schiphol for connecting flights around the world.

It has already had to cancel one flight to Norwich, on Saturday July 2, with passengers only notified about the disruption the evening before it was due to depart.

A KLM spokesman said: "As a result of staffing problems at Schiphol, all airlines will only be able to board a maximum number of passengers from Amsterdam in July and August. And KLM is no exception.

"The maximum number will vary from day to day.

"To remain within this limit, KLM will restrict ticket sales and cancel a number of flights – albeit on a limited scale.

"By taking such measures, KLM expects to remain within the agreed number of boarding passengers, enabling us to provide our customers with clarity, despite the ongoing operational challenges at Schiphol.

"KLM passengers whose flights get cancelled will be offered acceptable alternatives. In most cases, this will mean a flight on the same day, or as close as possible to the day of the original booking."

The airline was not able to say what impact the cancellations would have on Norfolk flights.

Mike Plant, who lives in Hockering, saw his KLM flight from Schiphol to Norwich scrapped at the weekend.

He said it was his third flight with the airline that had been cancelled this year.

The aviation industry around the world has been suffering with staffing problems, with many flights grounded and passengers facing delays.

Norwich Airport has said that a recruitment drive earlier this year meant that it was not expecting any staffing issues over the summer.

Last month, a TUI flight from Norwich to Mallorca was delayed for 42 hours due to a technical issue with the plane.