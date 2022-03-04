News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lynn business consulting on plan for second wind turbine

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:22 PM March 4, 2022
The first wind turbine at KL Technologies

KL Technologies are consulting with the public on their proposal to build a second wind turbine at their manufacturing base. Pictured is the company's first wind turbine, built in 2014. - Credit: KL Technologies

A King’s Lynn business is consulting with local residents on whether it should build a second 100m-high wind turbine at its manufacturing base. 

KL Technologies, which produces membranes, ceramics, water filters and textile coating, is asking the public for their views before submitting a planning application to the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (BCKLWN). 

In 2014, the company installed their first 1.5 MW wind turbine - along with 6,000 solar panels - at their site off Estuary Road.

The firm says another turbine is necessary "to provide a secure and reliable source of affordable green electricity to power our manufacturing operations".

Labour councillor Ben Jones - one of two representatives for North Lynn on BCKLWN - said he had no issue with the proposal. 

“They have one there already so a second isn't going to make much of a difference to what is already there,” he said. “It's relatively far from residents’ homes anyway.”

The consultation is open until March 14 and can be found at: www.kltrenewableenergy.co.uk

