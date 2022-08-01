King's Lynn pub becomes 'European disco' and takeaway

A pub which has been open in the heart of King's Lynn for more than a century has become a 'European Disco Bar' and takeaway.

Owners of The Woolpack, in Gaywood Road, have seen plans to operate as a takeaway named Golden Grill in part of the former pub approved, with a sign hanging over the other part of the premises advertising it as a 'European Disco Bar'.

Opening times for the 'European Disco Bar' have not been confirmed, but one part of the pub has already been operating as the Golden Grill since the start of the year, after owners, Ludmila Anton and her husband had not released they would need planning permission to do this, so applied retrospectively.

A new illuminated sign has now been erected above the takeaway.

Jeff Hoyle, representing West Norfolk CAMRA objected to the plans, saying the town was losing too many pubs.

He said: "This has been a public house serving the local community since at least 1845 and is a well-known local landmark.

"Over the past few years all the nearby pubs have gone.

"It seems unlikely that an enterprising landlord could not generate sufficient trade given this enviable catchment area."

However, many public commenters supported the change of use, with one woman, Victoria Catarau, saying she felt it would benefit the nearby College of West Anglia as "most enjoy it as a takeaway", adding that "in difficult economic times, we have to support small businesses in our area".

Another supportive commenter, Anatoli Anatoli added: "I strongly support the above application.

"I live nearby and can see the business is proving popular with the students and the community.

"I really support the take-away together with the neighbours, students and the community.

"I don't understand the minority that oppose it as there are so many empty shops and pubs and businesses in our borough, especially after the pandemic."

The application was approved on Friday, May 13, and the takeaway is now operating from 4pm to 10pm from Monday to Saturday serving fried chicken, kebabs and pizza among other dishes.

Golden Grill have been contacted for comment.