Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart

The Wildfowler pub reopened under new ownership in December 2021. - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk pub has been transformed into a bustling hub with the community front and centre of its plans.

The Wildfowler pub, located in Gayton Road in King's Lynn, reopened under new management in December 2021, and its owners were determined to better meet its customers' needs.

And three months on, landlord Daniel Wagg is pleased with the progress made.

He said: "The Wildfowler exists in the community for the community.

"From quizzes to bingo evenings, live music and even our food offers – is because it is something we have been asked for, or told is missing from King’s Lynn."

Daniel Wagg, landlord of The Wildfowler. - Credit: Supplied

Upon taking ownership of the pub, alongside head chef Dan Jordan, the duo wanted to overhaul the Wildfowler.

Mr Wagg added: "It needed a fundamental shift and it had a bit of a reputation to change.

"We wanted to try and find what our customers wanted."

And they found that demand was high for roast dinners.

The Wildfowler often sell out bookings for their Sunday roasts. - Credit: Supplied

The duo launched a traditional Sunday roast, which has proven so popular with punters that it sells out most weekends.

Mr Wagg added: "Dan specialises in roasts - that's our advantage.

The community is at the centre of the pub's plans. - Credit: Supplied

"It's a great appeal for families and was we've even had to turn people away because we've been so busy."

The pub has undergone a significant revamp, removing the pool table and TVs which showed live sport, to create a family-friendly atmosphere with a farmhouse feel.

According to Mr Wagg, the move has even allowed him to welcome back old customers.

The pub has removed the pool table and the TVs which showed live sport. - Credit: Supplied

He said: "It's shifted the clientele and we've welcomed back people who used to drink here over a decade ago who have said how amazing it looks."

And for Mr Wagg, he remains determined to put the customer at the forefront of his plans.

The Wildfowler also hosts quizzes and bingo evenings at its pub. - Credit: Supplied

He added: "We will always listen to our customers and do what we can to provide a safe and welcoming pub for the families of the area.

"The support so far has been unbelievable and we hope that more locals will pop by and say hello to see the changes we have made, and let us know what they would like to see at the pub in the future."