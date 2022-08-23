'Ambitious' landlord needed to take over historic pub

The Lattice House is owned by Admiral Taverns - Credit: Archant

The hunt is on for an "ambitious" landlord to ensure the future of a town's 15th-century pub.

The Lattice House is a large historic pub located in King's Lynn and is currently closed until a leaseholder can take it over.

It is owned by Admiral Taverns and offers a "fantastic" indoor and outdoor space for "new tenants to play with".

The pub, in Chapel Street, is set across two floors with the potential for the second floor to be turned into a games or function room.

Downstairs there is an easily accessible bar area, a large cellar and a trade kitchen offering the "opportunity to create a brand-new, bespoke food offering".

Outside, The Lattice House has a walled beer garden which is "perfect for seating a handful of customers or using as a small event space".

A spokesperson from Admiral Taverns said: "We are searching for an ambitious, enthusiastic licensee to work with us and ensure the successful future of The Lattice House.

"We are looking for an individual or couple who can add something different versus the array of local value-led wet operators."

"Anyone interested should please get in touch on 01244 321 171."