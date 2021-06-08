News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Home in medieval 'orange' building drops in price to £85,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:09 AM June 8, 2021   
Hampton Court, King's Lynn, Norfolk

This merchant's house dating to 1480 has a flat for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

A one bedroom flat in one of Norfolk's most photographed houses with a grand name is for sale.

Hampton Court, King's Lynn, Norfolk

The 'secret' communal garden - Credit: William H Brown

A maisonette is for sale in a medieval merchant's house in King's Lynn's Hampton Court, dating to 1480.

Hampton Court, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Inside the home in Hampton Court - Credit: William H Brown

The house, distinctive because of its orange colour, in Nelson Street, with its jettied front, is the subject of countless photographs depicting the town.

It was built for a wealthy merchant centred around a court which has arches dating to the 14th century as well as a stone head which is believed to be a 17th century baker John Hampton,  whom the court was named after.

By the 19th century, the building had became neglected and was, by the 1950s, dilapidated. But a benefactor, Mrs Lane, came to the rescue when she bought the building and restored two wings.

Hampton Court, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Inside the historic home - Credit: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

The Kings Lynn Trust restored the other two. After Mrs Lane donated the building to the trust, the building was converted into 15 flats in the 1960s.

The flat for sale comes with a tenant in situ. It is over two floors and has original features including exposed beams throughout.

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
  2. 2 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
  3. 3 'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content
  1. 4 Norfolk morning traffic: 'Severe' delays on A47 and city works begin
  2. 5 Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich
  3. 6 Arrests made after 100 people attend illegal rave
  4. 7 Man in 30s left in need of surgery after serious assault
  5. 8 Norwich City asked BK8 to remove posts as fans question new sponsor
  6. 9 Police on scene as pony runs loose on A47
  7. 10 A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts

There is a lounge, a modern kitchen/dining area, a bedroom with a dressing area, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom. Outside there is a communal 'secret' garden.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lishay Dought tries out  Buoyancy Bikes in Wroxham.

Video

Floating bikes make a splash on the Norfolk Broads

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Housing

Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Learning to drive can be a stressful time - even more so when your theory test is about to run out P

'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus