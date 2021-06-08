Published: 9:09 AM June 8, 2021

This merchant's house dating to 1480 has a flat for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

A one bedroom flat in one of Norfolk's most photographed houses with a grand name is for sale.

The 'secret' communal garden - Credit: William H Brown

A maisonette is for sale in a medieval merchant's house in King's Lynn's Hampton Court, dating to 1480.

Inside the home in Hampton Court - Credit: William H Brown

The house, distinctive because of its orange colour, in Nelson Street, with its jettied front, is the subject of countless photographs depicting the town.

It was built for a wealthy merchant centred around a court which has arches dating to the 14th century as well as a stone head which is believed to be a 17th century baker John Hampton, whom the court was named after.

By the 19th century, the building had became neglected and was, by the 1950s, dilapidated. But a benefactor, Mrs Lane, came to the rescue when she bought the building and restored two wings.

Inside the historic home - Credit: William H Brown

The Kings Lynn Trust restored the other two. After Mrs Lane donated the building to the trust, the building was converted into 15 flats in the 1960s.

The flat for sale comes with a tenant in situ. It is over two floors and has original features including exposed beams throughout.

There is a lounge, a modern kitchen/dining area, a bedroom with a dressing area, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom. Outside there is a communal 'secret' garden.