The Battle of the Wash... the fishing fleet fighting for its future

The centuries-old fishing industry of King's Lynn is facing an uncertain future, following a devastating ban on its boats this summer. DERIN CLARK reports on a sector that was supposed to thrive after Brexit

For generations, cockle boats have headed out of King's Lynn with the tide, down to the mouth of the Great Ouse and into the open waters beyond.

Hours later they return, laden with the fruits of the sea, harvested from the muddy flats of the Wash.

This summer, however, that steady traffic of boats has dried up.

The town's fleet has been banned from fishing for cockles in the Wash for the entire duration of the season.

Conservationists say the blanket ban is vital to protect the long term stocks of the shellfish, giving time for them to replenish, and that the boats will be able to return one day.

But the fishermen fear the industry will not survive this pause, with crews already leaving the sector, customers going elsewhere and diners losing their taste for the seafood.

Although some boats may be able to diversify by fishing for shrimps and whelks in the same waters, the seasons for those species come later in the year and there are fears there will be insufficient stocks to support any extra efforts to make up for the cockle shortfall.

Indeed, many in the sector fear similar restrictions on shrimps and whelks are on the way too.

Abbie Williamson, manager of Shellfish King's Lynn - Credit: Abbie Williamson

Abbie Williamson, manager of Shellfish King's Lynn, which has boats and a processing factory, said that it was a "really worrying" time.

"Fishing is a major part of our heritage as a town and things should be done to support the heritage," she added.

"This is generations of people that have fished in the Wash."

The ban has been imposed by the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (EIFCA), which monitors stocks in local waters and sets limits for how much can be fished.

The authority says that overall cockle levels in the Wash are low and thinly spread.

If fishing continues, officials say, the levels will not be able to recover.

Julian Gregory, chief executive at the EIFCA, said the decision to impose a ban had been a difficult one.

Julian Gregory, chief executive at the EIFCA - Credit: Julian Gregory

"The authority are acutely aware of the impact this has got on the industry and this is not something we are taking lightly.

"The threat to the Wash fishing industry is significant because if there is no cockle fishery this year and they can't diversify onto shrimp and onto whelk then the reality is that the industry will lose some people and if they lose them they might not ever come back.

"So we do recognise that this is a significant threat to the industry and that's why feelings are, quite understandably, running quite high."

Those feelings were particularly high at a meeting earlier this month at King's Lynn town hall, when Wash fishermen met with EIFCA officials.

There, representatives from the fleet argued that the research on which the the authority based its decision used inaccurate data.

Fishermen say that the cockle survey, to assess stocks, was carried out too early in the year.

The calculation was also, in part, based on the estimated local population of seabirds, who also take the cockles.

The impact of the seabirds is hotly contested, with fishermen claiming their numbers are overstated, using figures from a count which was last done before the pandemic.

The authority does acknowledge that the bird count may be out of date and could, therefore, overestimate how many cockles are needed to feed the bird population. Officials are looking into getting a more accurate count.

A John Lake Shellfish boat in the Wash to catch cockles - Credit: John Lake Shellfish

But in the meantime, the fishing community is already feeling the impact. Some workers have already left the industry.

Leigh Lake, from John Lake Shellfish, a Lynn business which catches and processes shellfish, said: "I've had five crew and skippers leave since we found out, in the last 10 days or so, we've had five people leave.

"That means we have three boats that cannot fish, that means with transport costs and processing costs, which are now quite high because of fuel, our lorries heading to Spain are going to be well short.

"We get cockles from other parts of England as well, but not enough to fill our lorries."

The cockles themselves - a traditional staple of the British seaside experience - are no longer as popular with the British palate as they once were.

While they still have their devoted fans - and are now promoted for their health benefits and low calories - most of those harvested in the Wash are exported to Europe, particularly Spain.

If the cockle catch vanishes, that European market may too.

It wasn't supposed to be like this. Fishing was meant to be one of Britain's 'easy wins' from Brexit.

The UK would take control of its waters back and ensure they were fished for the benefit of Britain's industry.

But local fishermen say the last few years have been extremely tough, with great challenges facing the local sector culminating in the cockle ban.

In fact, though, Brexit is a bit of a red herring - if you forgive the phrase - when it comes to the ban.

EIFCA existed long before 2016 and has always imposed restrictions, regardless of the demands of Brussels.

It is fair to say though, that there have been few signs that Brexit has freed the British fleet from red tape.

Ashley Mullenger, a whelk fisherman from Wells, said several recent regulations - not all as swingeing as the cockle ban - were having an incremental impact on the industry.

Ashley Mullinger is The Female Fisherman and one of the few women working in the fishing industry in the country. Her boats, Saoirse and Fair Lass are moored in Wells. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms Mullenger - who was named the UK's Fisherman of the Year last month (she prefers the term to fisherwoman) - highlighted several recent examples.

They include the rolling out of a digital catch app, which provides an instant way to monitor what fish and in what quantities are being caught.

Also being introduced is a new rule that sees an Inshore Vessel Monitoring System (iVMS) tracker attached to all boats.

The tracker costs £650, plus VAT and fitting costs, and although fishermen can apply for a grant some are struggling to do so.

In addition, small boats are being required to have a new code. If they do not have it, they are not allowed to catch fish.

On top of these onerous measures are the more universal problems of the age: rocketing diesel prices and inflation pushing up costs across the board.

"There just seems to be a lot of burden on the fishing industry at the minute," said Abbie Williamson.

"We seem to have been bombarded. It feels like Covid is out of the way, so let's attack with as much things as possible."

And she fears worse is to come.

"The cockles is shut, now they are trying to rein in how many times they can fish whelks, how many times the can get shrimp," she said.

"These boys can't live off one tide a month, that's not feasible, that's not going to help."





A history of fishing in King's Lynn

Kings Lynn fishing fleet in the 1950s - Credit: Archant © 2007

Fishing has been important to King's Lynn's economy for centuries.

At one time hundreds of families would live in the old fishing quarter of King's Lynn known as 'the North End'.

While the men would sail up to 100 miles away to bring back their catch, the women would stay home to tend their homes and children and would also repair nets when the fishermen returned.

The industry was known for having a strong community spirit, where people supported each other during times of crisis and ensured widows and orphans were cared for.

Although the fishing quarter of King's Lynn no longer exists, the industry still has a place in the town and a strong community network.





How cockles are caught in the Wash

The key season for catching cockles is during the summer when fishermen will go out into the Wash when the tide is going out.

The boat will go around in circles at a slow speed and will have a blade that is used to dislodge the cockles from the sand.

When the tide completely goes out the boat is left high on the mud and the fishermen will get out and take a rake or shovel to collect the cockles.

Under earlier quotas, fisherman were allowed a daily catch of up to two tons.

The cockles then will usually go to a factory for processing.

Some are eaten locally or elsewhere in the UK, although companies such as Shellfish King's Lynn and John Lake Shellfish also send cockles overseas, with Spain being a key market.