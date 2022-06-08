Anger as King's Lynn fishermen prevented from fishing cockles

Fishermen are not allowed to fish for cockles in the Wash this summer. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Cockle fishermen in King's Lynn will not be allow to fish in the Wash this summer after conservationists raised fears over stocks of the shellfish were too low.

The organisation which is responsible for monitoring the sea's wildlife has imposed the restrictions after carrying out a survey of the area.

The move has angered the local fishing industry, which on Wednesday met with representatives of the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (EIFCA), the organisation that carried out the research.

It is the latest blow to an industry that many hoped would benefit after the UK left the European Union.

The decision was made after the survey, which was carried out in March, found that the numbers of cockles did not meet the bird-food threshold and that a ban on fishing would help the stocks to replenish.

EIFCA determined that over-wintering birds should be sustained as a priority this year.

Neil Lake of John Lake Shellfish Ltd attended the meeting which he described as "stormy" and believes that the survey was carried out too early in the year as the cockles do not finishing producing until the end of April.

He added that there is a private cockle ground that will be surveyed by the EIFCA next week and argues that another should take place in the Wash as well.

The summer season is a key time for the King's Lynn cockle industry and the shellfish is a popular choice for tourists visiting the North Norfolk coast.

Many of the region's businesses, along with the fishing sector, depend on the shellfish to do well during this peak time.

Along with the fishermen, Mr Lake said there were members of the county council attending the meeting.

He said: "None of the county council wanted to close the fisheries. They said to look at anyway possible to re-open the fisheries."

Although the Authority's decision to shut the industry for the summer, pressure remains to look for a solution.