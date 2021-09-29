Spend a fiver! Lynn joins push to encourage people into town centre

Published: 7:00 PM September 29, 2021

Independent shops and businesses in King's Lynn have joined a campaign to celebrate the high street and encourage people back into the town centre.

Spending just £5 a week in your high streets could generate millions for the local economy.

That's the message expressed by those behind the national Fiver Fest campaign, which King's Lynn has joined, with that support now "even more important than ever" following the pandemic.

Pictures of King's Lynn High Street with some empty stores. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The initiative, which will run in the town from October 9 to October 23, will see local businesses put on a variety of special £5 deals over the two weeks to highlight the importance of supporting the high street and putting money into independent businesses.

The campaign is being championed by Discover King's Lynn, which said the Totally Locally Fiver Fest is "hugely successful".

Helen Bitson, of Bitson's Fish and Chips, which is among the businesses taking part, said: "We're trying to get everything going really. Furlough has ended and we want people to get back into the town centres because it's really quiet.

"We want to get back to a bit of normality."

Vision King's Lynn is pledging to 'green' King's Lynn town centre as part of its £25m town deal - Credit: Chris Bishop

The shop director added they will be offering a £5 meal deal in the hopes of helping people out, adding that being part of the initiative will help "keep everyone going and people in jobs, hopefully".

Jake Smith of The Duke's Head Hotel said they will be introducing two bespoke Fiver Fest cocktails, adding that such events are "great for the local town."

He added: "We have some fabulous local businesses - these incentives help people recognise the independent economy people sometimes take for granted."

For Fiver Fest, Totally Locally is partnering with Visa, and together they are calling on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

A spokesperson said: “If every adult in King’s Lynn spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £8.3m per year going directly into our local economy.

The Wenns Chop and Ale House, in King’s Lynn - Credit: Wenns Chop and Ale House/AW-PR

"Which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live.

"Spending just £5 a week in King’s Lynn can make a big difference to our high street, the Fiver Fest promotes this message."

Chris Sands of Totally Locally said: “Small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets.

The Soul Cafe in Tower Street, King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

"Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive. The pandemic has shown just what an amazing contribution they make to our local communities."

The businesses in King's Lynn with offers include:

• Soul Café & Restaurant – with lunchtime starters for £5

• Cooper and Elms - £5 installation fee on all household appliance purchases including washing machines, dishwashers and cookers

• The Corn Exchange Cinema - a cinema ticket and a medium popcorn or hot drink for £5 everyday from 10am to 5pm

• The Duke's Head Hotel - Selected cocktails at £5

• The Wenns Chop and Ale House and The Bank House - Coffee and cake for £5

• Prontaprint - Standard A1 prints for £5

• Nice and Tasty Patisserie - Bacon sandwich and a hot drink of choice for £5

• Bitson's Fish and Chips - £5 meal deal

• Pretty Little Bistro - Waffle and hot chocolate for £5

• Designs - Selected designer pencil cases for £5

• Gin Saloon - Gin and mixer for £5

• Jaine's Gift Box - Two bath bombs, two soap slices or one bag of wax melts for £5

Independent businesses based in King’s Lynn town centre wanting to take part in Fiver Fest should contact Discover King’s Lynn at info@discoverkingslynn.com

Olivier Vati at the Soul cafe in king's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Hopes a £25m Town Deal will boost the local economy

The pandemic has hit the high street badly, with some retailers shutting up shop and 'to let' signs spotted in windows in the town centre.

But a £25m town deal could revitalise the local economy and see the town regenerated.

Vision King's Lynn, which is behind the bid, says it is "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to access investment to transform King’s Lynn so it becomes a place of choice and fulfils its potential as a sub-regional centre".

A wish-list of projects has now been submitted to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

It includes looking at converting vacant premises, 'greening' the town centre, refurbishing the Guildhall of St George, improving walking and cycling routes and giving the riverfront a facelift.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Between now and June 2022, a detailed case will be drawn up for each different element, including more public consultation.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild previously said the money would boost skills, improve the town centre and heritage and support new and growing businesses.













