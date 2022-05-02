Future 50: Health supplement producer launches organic black seed oil

KIKI Health, a manufacturer of natural whole-food supplements and superfoods, has launched its latest product – an organic black seed oil.

The Norfolk-based company, which was founded in 1999 by Cary Kikis, offers more than 60 plant-based and organic products – containing no added extras, sugars, binders, fillers or preservatives. It sells to wholesalers and retailers in both the UK and overseas, with UK stockists including Planet Organic, Whole Foods, Holland & Barrett, Harrods and John Lewis.

KIKI Health’s black seed oil is certified organic by the UK Soil Association. It is made from the black cumin seeds of the Nigella Sativa plant, a flowering plant found in Asia and the Mediterranean which has been used in traditional medicine-making for several thousand years. Key ingredients include the omega-3, 6 and 9 families of fatty acids, as well as vitamin A, thymoquinone, thymol and nigellone – all of which help to boost skin, hair and joint health.

The seeds for KIKI Health’s product are grown in organic, pesticide-free soil and then cold-pressed to preserve the original plant sterols, natural antioxidants, trace minerals and omega fatty acids.

KIKI Health’s black seed oil is certified organic by the UK Soil Association - Credit: KIKI Health



“Pressing the seeds multiple times results in an inferior, less effective oil, so we extract the oil by using cold-pressing technology only once to provide a consistent product that is always high in thymoquinone (2.4%), one of the most important components of black seed oil,” said Cary Kikis.

“In addition to being consumed, the oil can be applied externally to treat dry, itchy and scaly skin conditions. It can also be added to shampoo or used as a hair mask to nourish and strengthen hair, thanks to its high nutrient content.”

Earlier this year, KIKI Health released its Body Biotics Gummies for Children, a probiotic supplement for children aged four and above, made with real fruit and whole-food ingredients.

The gummies contain a reduced dose of the live SBOs (soil-based organisms) used in the adult Body Biotics supplement. They are specially formulated to help children build a stronger immune system through optimum gut health.

“We wanted to design a microbiome supplement because we know how crucial gut health is for children's overall health,” said Cary. “One of the biggest challenges was to make gummies that were not only functional and tasty, but also to do so without the use of any synthetics, additives, added sugars, preservatives, artificial colourings and flavourings or bulking agents – something that is not easy to find on the market today.”

Earlier this year, KIKI Health released its Body Biotics Gummies for Children, which are made with real fruit and whole-food ingredients - Credit: KIKI Health

Having launched with just one product in 1999, KIKI Health is now looking to add to its growing range of health supplements.

“We’re always on the lookout for new trends in the industry and working to expand our diverse product offering to meet those needs,” said Cary. “We are currently working on a new range of unique, targeted blends that will address various health concerns all designed with the emphasis on high potency, natural and sustainable ingredients – and no compromising cheap fillers.”

For more information, visit www.kiki-health.com