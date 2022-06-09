Norfolk town gets its first KFC restaurant and drive-thru

Norfolk fried chicken lovers will have a new place to visit as KFC opens a new restaurant and drive-thru.

Thetford's first branch of the chicken chain has opened today in the town's Forest Retail Park on London Road.

It will also feature the UK’s first KFC dual-lane drive thru, allowing two orders to be taken simultaneously in an attempt to provide faster service for customers.

The new restaurant has created 65 new jobs and is still welcoming applications for those keen to join the team.

Mayor of Thetford, Jane James, opened the restaurant this morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

She said: “It’s been great to attend the opening of KFC’s newest restaurant in Thetford and meet the team that will be working here.

"There has been quite the buzz amongst our residents looking forward to the opening.

"As Mayor, it’s always exciting to welcome new businesses to our town.

"We know how vital they are to creating jobs and supporting the local economy, and we wish them all the best going forward.”