'Fantastic, uplifting and just what we need right now' business launched

A range of home accessories being sold by new business Kerfuffle and Swish - Credit: Rebecca Woods, Newsight Photography

Kerfuffle and Swish, an online company selling high-end furniture and home accessories, has been launched by four Norfolk friends.

During its launch, the sustainable business attracted interest from interior design companies, with an interior designer from Chameleon Design Interiors calling its products "fantastic, uplifting and just what we need right now".

Some of the product from new business Kerfuffle and Swish - Credit: Rebecca Woods, Newsight Photography

All the products sold by Kerfuffle and Swish are one-offs that are created by two of the company's founders Sarah Jane and Kerry Davis.

Ms Jane and Ms Davis own the business with Gemma Dick and Marna Withurs.

All four friends are part of the LGBT communities and the idea being the business came during last year's Norwich Pride, when a rainbow covered Chaise that caught the attention of many shoppers when displayed in a window in the Royal Arcade.

The rainbow chaise that inspired the creation of Kerfuffle and Swish - Credit: Rebecca Woods, Newsight Photography

Ms Davis revealed that this lead to the creation of Kerfuffle and Swish.

She said: "We are primarily a team of four creatives, all women, all part of the LGBTQ+ community and all of us have either a chronic condition or disability.

"We have based the business on our fictional, eccentric, aristocratic couple Lord Kerfuffle and Lady Swish and their entire family and household staff. Each member of the family and workers have their own limited collection of pieces which will be revealed at different times as we go forward.

"The first collections are Her Ladyship's Bedchamber and His Lordship's Study. We have future characters to introduce such as Lady Razzamatazz, Bored Maud, Juniper Pumpernickel (the cook) and Teri Cotter (the handyperson)."

The business was helped by a £500 Go Digital grant from Norfolk County Council, designed to help new companies in Norfolk. This money was used to help fund the creation of its website.

Kerfuffle and Swish sells a range of sustainable home accessories - Credit: Rebecca Woods, Newsight Photography

All the collections sold by Kerfuffle and Swish are available through the company's website and aim to be as sustainable products as possible.

Ms Davis added: "We try to take pieces that may other end up in skips or landfill and transform them to something new and awesome. Some pieces are already lovely and just need a little attention to bring them back to their former glory. Some are in too poor condition to restore as they are so need to be 'Kerfuffled' and 'Swished'.

"In our collection we currently have everything from ceramic roses, chaise lounges, a painted deer skull, brass candlesticks, locally made wooden boxes and velvet cushions printed with camels wearing rainbow sunglasses!"