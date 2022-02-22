Water expert takes on farming's irrigation challenges

Kelly Hewson-Fisher is the new national water specialist for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - Credit: Kelly Hewson-Fisher

A newly-appointed national water specialist has urged farmers to have their say on plans to help shape the long-term availability of irrigation supplies in East Anglia.

Kelly Hewson-Fisher has joined the National Farmers' Union (NFU) after seven years working as a catchment adviser for Anglian Water.

She succeeds Paul Hammett, who recently retired after 40 years with the organisation.

Brought up on her family’s dairy farm in Lincolnshire, she studied at Harper Adams University and worked for 12 years as an agricultural business consultant in East Anglia and the East Midlands, before joining the water company.

“My position with Anglian Water looked at how the water company could work more closely with the agricultural sector to find solutions for both water and food production," she said.

“I’m keen to continue building on those relationships but also to meet new people, to listen to them and to work together to find solutions.

“It’s a hugely proud moment to step into Paul’s shoes. I’ve heard they are big boots to fill but I hope I can take the role forward as he has, ensuring we achieve the fair share of water for agriculture that Paul sought to achieve when he started this role.”

A key initial task will be drafting the NFU’s response to Water Resources East’s (WRE) emerging long-term plan for the region, one of five regional plans published in January as part of the government’s Water Resources Planning Framework. NFU members have been urged to help shape that response.

“It’s essential that we all have our voice heard,” she said.

"It’s key to be able to drive those solutions and changes forward. We are urging everyone to get involved and to provide their comments."

Outside work, Mrs Hewson-Fisher enjoys running and cycling, and has completed the London and Edinburgh marathons and participated in triathlons.

“I enjoy getting out into our beautiful countryside when I can - it’s been really important for my mental wellbeing,” she said.

“I’m a massive advocate of supporting that, particularly through the rural sector. I have volunteered with the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network and continue to be an ambassador for the work they do.

“People living in rural areas can often find themselves quite isolated and just trying to work out what we can do to support our own mental health is crucial.”