Published: 6:30 AM February 27, 2021

The Junkyard Market is set to return to Norwich again this spring - Credit: Archant

A popular street food market is returning to Norwich this spring with reduced capacity.

Junkyard Market allows people to enjoy food, cocktails and other treats outside St Mary's Works, off Duke Street.

It proved popular in 2020, and organisers have announced April 16 as the launch date this year, dependent on the roadmap out of lockdown running as smoothly as set out by the government.

There will a mixture of local stalls and traders which have travelled from further afield. Among those already scheduled to attend are Christophes Crepes from Norwich, Nanny Bill's burgers from London, Fat Teds Streat Food from Sheringham and the Cheese Wheel from London.

The Junkyard Market will be returning to Norwich for spring 2021 - Credit: Archant

The event has been organised by AfterDark Promotions, and operations manager Michael Femi-Ola said there will be plenty of new additions for the festival.

Launched in Norwich in August 2020, the market returned for Christmas 2020, and has three months of operational dates under its belt.

Mr Femi-Ola said: "We are super excited to bring it back and we obviously want to do it as soon as possible, but to be honest, we are not desperate for an exact return date. We are just trying to be community focused and create an event that helps people eat and drink in a safe environment.

"We want it to return at the right time and if that's April, great, but if not then we are happy to come back whenever that is. May was the kind of time we were expecting so to potentially be able to start in April is exciting."

The festival previously welcomed up to 4,500 every weekend, but organisers have decided to cap the number of people who can attend the outdoor festival. The exact numbers are dependent on a risk assessment and have not been fully decided.

The festival will run at a reduced capacity as a safety decision by organisers - Credit: Archant

Lockdown has enabled the team to go through customer feedback, and take the time to evolve the festival. Mr Femi-Ola said the cocktail menu will be redesigned, for example, while the entry system may also be adapted.

Planning for this year's event stepped up in early January, and despite lockdown restrictions, organisers always felt confident the hard yards were worth it during the winter months.

Visit www.junkyardmarket.co.uk/norwich to sign up to a newsletter for the latest ticket information.