New 'competitive gaming space' set for Norwich street food market

A city street food market is set to expand, with the addition of a new 'competitive gaming experience' at the site.

The new facility - which will offer games like electronic darts, shuffleboard and mini-golf - will open at the popular Junkyard Market at St Marys Works in Norwich.

The scheme - which will be set in a former martial arts centre and be called Junkyard Market Dojo - will go ahead after Norwich City Council approved a new licence at a meeting on Tuesday.

Ahead of the meeting, seven neighbours had raised concerns about noise, drunkenness and broken glass in the area, which they put down to the existing Junkyard operation.

One said: "Every Friday and Saturday night we hear a large amount of noise from people leaving Junkyard Market. We usually hear abusive things being shouted and bottles being smashed."

However, Michael Femi-Ola, the operations manager, said he wanted the Dojo to become a family attraction that would appeal to all ages. He said the games on offer would vary every few months, to keep the site fresh.

Gavin Tempest, an agent speaking on behalf of After Dark Promotions, the company behind the plans, said the company had tried to address any local concerns, and that alcohol would not be served after 10.30pm.

"We think it’s a well thought out application and we are not asking for late hours, particularly for the sale of alcohol," he said.

“We have to balance the impact the new business will have so that it comes across as positive, not just for customer but for people who live nearby.”

Following feedback from neighbours, the company has included extra measures, including CCTV, ensuring no one leaves the premises with alcohol and a noise management plan that will be agreed with the city council.

None of the seven objectors attended the meeting.



