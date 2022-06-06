Jubilee brought 'happy vibes' for pubs and restaurants amid celebrations

As our region enjoyed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, our reporters spoke to business leaders in the hospitality industry to find out if the festivities had provided a welcome boost to trade.

Cheers! City pubs packed with revellers

Pubs in Norwich enjoyed a bumper Bank Holiday weekend after hundreds flocked to boozers around the city.

Mark White, landlord of the Fat Cat Brewery Tap in Lawson Road, said: "We have had a lot of fun. Us and the pubs all around the area have been very busy.

"People have wanted to celebrate after the last few years we have had. The jubilee is a good excuse to get out and meet up with friends and family.

"There have been lots of meet-ups between people who have not seen each other for a long time.

"The weather has been great. We have been lucky."

As part of the jubilee celebrations the pub laid on a beer festival showcasing 30 real ales reflecting the Queen's 70-year reign, from traditional to modern brews.

Special dish in Queen's honour

Ali Anwar, owner of The Downham Tandoori restaurant in Downham Market - Credit: Chris Biele

Ali Anwar, owner of The Downham Tandoori restaurant in Downham Market, said the jubilee not only boosted morale locally but provided his business with a welcome boost following the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

The Indian restaurant has seen trade decline to almost half of what it was before the crisis but the business was busy over the four-day weekend.

Mr Anwar said: "From Friday it has been very busy, at least around 200 people have come over the weekend.

"Compared to usual it's been a good weekend."

Mr Anwar and his chef's creating a special dish in honour of Her Majesty - a Jubilee curry platter. It also offered 20pc off all food for the bank holiday weekend.

He added: "People have been very happy celebrating the jubilee and we had the Downham Market Festival.

"It's happy vibes. We need that."

‘We had a sing song around the piano’

Michael Pywell of the Kings Arms in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A Great Yarmouth pub landlord said he had a very busy long bank holiday as people celebrated the jubilee with a sing-along and drinks to the Queen.

Michael Pywell, of the Kings Arms on Northgate Street, said: "The whole week has been quite busy, even the week leading up to it was quite busy.

"Thursday was very busy. On Friday we had a sing song around the piano. We did not bother doing anything special on Saturday night as there was so much going on elsewhere.

"Today (Sunday) we decided on a bit of live music in the garden. It has been very busy and everyone has been up for it.

Boost of fully-booked evenings

Belle and Kim Steggles at their restaurant, Bann Thai in Cromer - Credit: Denise Bradley

North Norfolk resort towns such as Cromer drew holidaymakers across the long weekend, with many choosing to dine in the town’s many restaurants, cafes and pubs.

Kim Steggles, from Bann Thai restaurant in Church Street, said their venue was full up on Friday and Saturday nights.

Mr Steggles said: “We’ve been very busy, the jubilee has certainly boosted things.

“We’ve still got our regular customers but we topped it up with holiday makers.

"We had to turn a lot away on Friday and Saturday, but then again, that’s normal for us.”

Mr Steggles said the many visitors had helped create a good atmosphere, adding: “I think the summer will be pretty buoyant up here.”

Jubilee joy for city restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, chef patron of Benedicts on St Benedicts Street in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Bookings were busy at a popular restaurant thanks to people getting out and about.

Richard Bainbridge, chef-patron of Benedicts in St Benedicts Street, Norwich, said business was booming for the high-end restaurant after the nation's royal celebrations.

He said: "For us it was fantastic. With it being school half-term holiday and the jubilee, people were in great spirits. They were all lovely and everyone was in a great mood. People wanted to spend lots of money.

"We were very busy all week."

Mr Bainbridge added: "I think it is fantastic having the Platinum Jubilee because it brings people together in difficult times through price rises, inflation. We are happy to take part in it."

