New opportunities in Norfolk for budding plumbers and electricians

A new apprenticeship training centre is looking for new recruits - Credit: JTL

Budding plumbers and electricians can give their career a kick-start by joining a new apprenticeship centre in Norwich.

JTL, which provides apprentice training across England and Wales, is recruiting for the first time to its Mile Cross site, which it opened earlier this year.

It is seeking six apprentices who are looking to learn about plumbing and heating or electrical engineering.

Trainees undertaking the electrical engineering apprenticeship will develop skills that will allow them to handle electric systems - ultimately enabling them to practice as electricians.

Meanwhile, those learning about plumbing and heating will gain the skills needed for a career handling the infrastructure behind domestic, commercial and industrial environments.

Steven Bunting, centre manager at Norwich, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our newest training centre in Norwich and look forward to seeing a new group of learners experience our brand-new facilities.

“We’re now looking to welcome new apprentices through the doors and demonstrate to them the true potential of a career in the electrical engineering and plumbing and heating trades.”